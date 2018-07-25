The best Xbox One X bundles and deals in July 2018: where to buy the 4K Xbox

4K-hungry gamers looking for the most powerful console ever made have have been keen to pick up Xbox One X bundles since release. Prices have been quite high if you're not sure where to look though. That's where we come in as our dedicated team of Deal Hunters cut through the chaff to bring you only the very best Xbox One X deals.

What is the Xbox One X price?

You might want to sit down for this one. The Xbox One X costs $499 in the US. UK gamers can expect to get their currency converters in a twist again, as you're paying £449 instead of the direct conversion of around £390. Naturally, these prices don't include any games, unless a retailer is feeling generous.

Why should I buy an Xbox One X?

Just to be clear, this is not what you'd call a 'next-gen' console. Instead it's a powerful upgrade over the current Xbox One lineup. To simplify things, it's akin to Sony's PS4 Pro. Both consoles are aimed at gamers with a 4K HDR TV who want the best graphical performance possible on their favored console. There will be modest performance boosts on non-4K TVs too, but you're kind of missing the point without a 4K HDR TV.

As things stand the Xbox One X will play all Xbox One games and we're not expecting to see any games released exclusively for the Xbox One X (or so we've been told), so there's certainly no reason to throw away your Xbox One S yet.

The Xbox One X is the most powerful console ever made though, even outshining some of the specs of the PS4 Pro. But given the huge asking price, you'd hope as much. The Xbox One X is making bold claims about true native 4K gaming though with its upcoming titles and if you have a 4K TV with High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology, the Xbox One X is ready to seriously impress with the likes of Forza Motorsport 7, Metro: Exodus and Anthem set to be true jaw-droppers in the graphics department.

Where can I buy an Xbox One X?

Most of the usual big name retailers are stocking the Xbox One X. Prices this close to launch are all very similar for now, but as we move forwards, we'll start to see stores chipping away at the price to try to get an edge over the competition.

Keep an eye on the highlighted Xbox One X bundles above and our comparison chart, which we'll keep up to date on the latest prices for the Xbox One X on its own. So feel free to bookmark us and check in again soon to see if we've found the deal that's right for you. Fingers crossed the bundles get better soon, especially in the US where we're not seeing massive software discounts so far.

It's here now! The Xbox One X came out on November 7 2017. That was a worldwide release date too. It's a solid time of year to cash in on the Christmas shopping season.

Will there be Xbox One X deals are Christmas?

We wouldn't expect many (if any) discounts on the hardware to be honest. At best you might get a game or two thrown in for free or cheaper than buying them separately.

If the Xbox One X is in short supply though, don't expect retailers to want to discount anything. It's more likely they'll add multiple games to a bundle and sell it at full RRP. Don't believe us? Have you tried to find a decent Nintendo Switch deal lately? If you're after a massive bargain, we expect Sony to be tearing the price of the PS4 Pro deals to shreds to tempt gamers over to the blue team of 4K gaming.

What if I don't care about 4K or want to save money?

The standard Xbox One S is a fantastic games console and you'll easily be able to get one with a few games for around $250/£250 or less. There are cheap deals all year round on our Xbox One deals and PS4 deals pages.

Only kidding. I want 4K HDR in my face right now.

4K TVs with HDR are nowhere near as expensive as you'd think. The prices have come down much faster than the original HD TVs, so you can get a decent model for a low price. Hell we've seen some nice ones for less than the price of the Xbox One X itself (what a ridiculous world we live in). For the best of the best, take a look at our best TV article. UK gamers, we've also rounded up the best cheap 4K TV deals too.

How big is the hard drive in the Xbox One X?

For now, the only option available is the 1TB option, that's 1000GB of storage. There are no official plans for larger versions, but we wouldn't be surprised to see these come along in 2018.

With some 4K-friendly update patches to games coming in at over 100GB, we certainly wouldn't hold out for a cheaper 500GB Xbox One X, as it'd be a bit pointless to be honest.

We think gamers are going to fill up the 1TB Xbox One pretty soon. Thankfully the Xbox One X is compatible with external hard drives using USB 3.0. So if you need some extra storage, check out our list of the best external hard drives.