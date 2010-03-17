Who's your computing tech champion of the last 12 months?

The iMac 27-inch is doing well in our computing innovation category so far

Voting is well underway for the TechRadar Awards 2010, but who's out in front so far?

This week on TechRadar we're looking at how the nominees are doing in the computing categories. Today and Friday we'll be following the computing companies and kit that are doing well in the polls, so you can see if you agree with the results so far.

If you haven't voted yet, why not do so - help get your favourite to the top spot (or keep them there)! Those out in front are by no means guaranteed to win, with voting going on for the next month, there's plenty of time for things to change.

Once you've voted, you can enter our competitions to one of four £5,000 YOYOTech high-end gaming PCs or one of 10 swish £799 Dell Adamo laptops.

Google currently leads the way to be chosen as our computing technology champion, but there are plenty of contenders. It was a great year for Microsoft, with the launch of Windows 7, while newcomer Spotify and Firefox producer Mozilla haven't put in too shabby a performance over the last 12 months.

The leaderboard for computing technology of the year is currently dominated by Apple's 27-inch iMac and the Intel Core i5. Which is your favourite? Or would it be one of the other nominees, such as Intel's Atom or Nvidia's Ion?

In software, Adobe Photoshop Elements, Microsoft's Windows 7 and Google's Chrome's are vying for top spot. Apple's OS X 10.6 Snow Leopard is just behind the leading pack.

In the race for best computing add-on the Western Digital My Book World Edition currently leads the way from Buffalo's TeraStation, but there's plenty of time still left to vote.

Have your say in these categories and many more across computing, home entertainment, mobile communication and gadgets at awards.techradar.com

We'll be looking at the state of play of more of the computing categories on Friday.