Watch Darth Santa 'sleigh' Christmas in this video

Darth Santa knows all the naughty stuff you've been up to this year, and he'll do you one better.

In a clever clip (see below) from CorridorDigital, Darth Vader dons a Santa hat, and, well, let's say the similarities to Old Saint Nick end there.

He uses the force to wreak holiday havoc instead of spreading Christmas cheer, eventually teaming up with a Storm Trooper to spoil everyone's fun. A young Jedi looks like he might succeed in growing Darth's shriveled heart, but that illusion is gloriously shattered.

It all culminates in a Dark Side-themed sleigh ride back to the Death Star.