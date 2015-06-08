The 7 most important things Apple announced at WWDC 2015

Apple's next-generation mobile operating system, iOS 9, will focus on enhanced system intelligence, numerous improvements to built-in apps and new iPad-specific capabilities. Much like El Capitan, iOS 9 is more about fine tuning and refining than radical change.

There are a number of apps and features of importance to, uh, note. The Notes app has always been great for jotting things down, but with iOS 9 it's been completely redesigned to do much more, gaining more functionality like drawing and access Photos.

A few transformations took place, too. Passbook has become Wallet while Newsstand downsized its name to News, though it did gain a fresh Flipboard-like look, videos to play and content from major publications.

The iPad gains new productivity-minded views with iOS, including a Picture-in-Picture mode, a Slide Over view to see a second app while you're working on something else, and a Split View to run two apps side-by-side at the same time.

Thanks to a smarter Siri (more on this on the next slide) and greater contextual awareness, iOS 9 is poised to be a welcome upgrade for all (and we do mean all since the new OS will work older as well as newer iDevices). It will take less space to install than iOS 8 and should give the iPhone 6 an hour more battery life with average use.

Most radically, Apple is offering iOS 9 as a public beta, the first time it's done so, beginning next month. The general release will happen later this fall.