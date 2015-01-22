TechRadar Deals: TVs, soundbars, Android tablets, headphones and more

Happy Thursday! It's nearly the weekend and to celebrate we've got more daily deals for you!

Today we've got some cheap smartphones, TVs, cameras, headphones, tablets, portable hard drives and more!

Let's kick off with some excellent portable bargains? If you're after a smartphone AND a camera, why not get both in one device? The Samsung Galaxy S4 Zoom is an Android smartphone and a compact camera all in one and is currently available for £139.

Or if portable gaming is more your thing, how about this Zavvi deal on a New Nintendo 3DS bundle which includes the new handheld as well as Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask - all for £174.99.

Today's Deals

Looking for a kick-ass new tablet? Look no further than the Google Nexus 8.9-inch Android tablet. Packing powerful components and running the latest version of Android Lollipop, it's currently available on Amazon for £389.81.

If a TV is what you're after, this is a big one at a great price. The Panasonic TX-55AS640B is a 55-inch 1080p TV which has now been reduced to £699 at Currys.

While we're on living room entertainment, if you're buying a TV or just want to upgrade your existing set, this Philips soundbar is now just £49.99!

Need some new headphones? Check out the AKG K619 - now just £39.99 down from £99!

If wireless headphones are more your bag though, we've still got you covered - these Philips Bluetooth headphones are now just £49.99!

MORE DEALS

Samsung NX2000 20 Megapixel Digital Camera Twin Lens Kit (20-50mm amd 16mm) - White - £279

Kingston 240GB V300 SSD - £63.99

Nikon L330 20MP Bridge Camera - Black - £99.99

Binatone Terrain 750 Twin Walkie Talkie - £25

Panasonic 42 inch VIERA TX-42A400B Series 4 Full HD Freeviw HD LED TV - £295

Kingston Technology 16GB DataTraveler Micro USB Flash Drive - £5

Samsung Memory 64GB Evo MicroSDXC UHS-I Grade 1 Class 10 Memory Card without Adapter - £22.76

HTC Flip Clip-On Case Cover for HTC One (M8) - White - £7.98