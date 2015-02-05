TechRadar Deals: LG G3 smartphone, TVs, headphones and more!

Each day TechRadar brings you great deals on tech products from around the web and today we've got some excellent bargains for you.

First up, how about a mammoth 85-inch Ultra HD TV from Panasonic? The astonishingly good Panasonic TX-85AX942B has got every feature you'd expect from a modern TV and you can currently get it for a bargainous... £10,999.

OK so that's not exactly cheap, but you are at least saving £4000 on the original price!

Don't have ten grand to spend today? Oh alright, here's some more reasonably priced gear just for you...

Gifts for your perfect person: Valentine's Day gift ideas: the ultimate guide

Gift cards: Amazon gift cards | Gift card store | John Lewis gift cards|Currys gift cards|PC World gift cards | GAME gift cards

Today's Hot Deals

LG is making some of, if not the best, Android smartphones right now and the LG G3 is top of the pile. It's an almost perfect handset with a brilliant super high-res screen and a great camera. What's more, this flagship handset is currently going online for just £229.99 and it's fully unlocked!

For many of us, our smartphones sit at the centre of our lives and that means our phone batteries take a beating. You need a portable power pack to give yourself a boost and this Lumsing has plenty of juice - it'll charge an iPhone 6 five times over without needing a recharge! And the best news is that it's now just £16.99 at Amazon!

Need better sound from your PS4? Or does someone in your family make too much noise when playing Little Big Planet 3? Sony's official PS4 headset could be the answer. 7.1 surround sound and just £39.99, saving £30.

Or is it a digital camera you need to buy today? Nikon is about as good as it gets in the camera world and you can currently get a big saving on the the Nikon Coolpix S9300 compact camera - now available for just £149.79.

Finally, how about some Beats headphones today? You can currently make a saving at Argos with the Beats by Dre Solo over-ears - down to just £79.99.

MORE HOT DEALS

iPad case: Belkin Chambray Cover for iPad Air 2 - Black/Grey - £16.99

SD card: Komputerbay 128GB SDXC Secure Digital Extended Capacity Ultra High Speed Flash Memory Card - £30

Portable charger: Lumsing® 10400mah Harmonica Style Portable Power Bank - £16.99

Bluetooth speaker: TDK T79074 A26 Trek Weatherproof Wireless Speaker - Black - £40

Clock radio: Philips AJ3200/05 Clock Radio Universal charging - £19

USB stick: SanDisk 64GB Cruzer Extreme USB 3.0 Flash Drive - £24.99

Hard drive: 1TB Intenso Portable External Hard Drive - £39.99

Bluetooth speaker: AVES Aqua Portable Bluetooth Speaker w/ Noise-reduction Mic Handsfree Phone Kit - £9.95

iPad case: Kensington Protective Back Cover for iPad Mini - Purple - £3.57

Hot Games Deals

Killzone Shadow Fall - £13.50

Infamous: Second Son (PS4) - £14

Battlefield 4 - £26

Mario Party 10 (Wii U) - £27.99

Murdered: Soul Suspect - £8.26

Thief - £14.99

Beyond: Two Soul - £7.91