Rise of the robots: 10 smart bots ready to take over your home

Picture the scene: you are at home and things are just getting on top of you. Household chores have piled up to the point that you can't walk anywhere without leaving dust-based footsteps, the grass in your garden is higher than Snoop Dogg on a weekend and the alarm clock that wakes you up every morning does nothing else but stay on your bedside table chiding you.

What you need is a robot. Scrap that: you need an army of robots that are going to take hold of your sorry life and revitalise it with mechanics. There are plenty of self-thinking droids around now that will help make your life easier - from cleaning your house to massaging your broken body and even replacing other people as your best friend.

Here are 10 of our favourites, complete with a rating as to how likely they are to go sentient and take over the world - because that's the sort of thing we worry about at TechRadar.