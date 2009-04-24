How (not) to swallow an iPod Shuffle

Meet Heather. Thanks to the guys over at Gizmodo, she's achieved notoriety across the web. Yep, so she might make cash by swallowing 36-inch steel swords, but we take our hat off to whoever had the idea to make her swallow the iPod Shuffle.

(Image courtesy of Gizmodo video)

As you'll be able to see in the short video, poor Heather has some problems swallowing the thing as it's so lightweight – weight is the key reason she's able to swallow a sword and control the gag reflex as the piece explains. Of course, Gizmodo's reasons to run the piece are purely scientific and nothing to do with the picture accompanying it.

More Weird Tech news

Meat cards: business cards made from meat and lasers. What, you need more explanation than that?

After a recent survey said that beer goggles were a real phenomenon, here's a survey that says women are actually less attractive to men after a beer. Whatever!

A Nepalese telecom firm plans to expand its mobile phone services to the top of Everest. Wow. "I'm at the top of a mountain" and so on and so on.

Exmovere Holdings is the company behind the wearable Chariot, a "self-balancing, hands free concept vehicle… controlled by subtle movements of the lower torso and hips."

According to Kotaku, a new battle is being waged in the Japanese gaming industry – upskirt viewing of in-game females. Apparently a new face-tracking webcam can look at in-game characters from various angles, including from below. Hmmm.

Love, love, love this. Leon's VK test from Blade Runner starring the iPod shuffle and Amazon's Kindle 2.

Following on from Manchester United's Ben Foster finding his iPod touch useful for saving penalties in the Carling Cup final, how about soldiers being deployed with them in Iraq? Translation, data sharing and navigation are all covered – and the soldiers know how to use them to boot.

And finally, wood isn't the first material you'd think of to make tech, but here are six examples of actually working wooden tech over at the TechEBlog.