Freedom2surf kickstarts new hotspot service

Freedom2surf has launched a new version of Hotspots, its wireless broadband offering, enabling users to hook up to the web from 1,300 UK wireless access points using their f2s account. Hotspots costs just 10p a minute - that's half the price of BT on a pay as you go basis - or is available in voucher packages.

Hotspots uses the BT Openzone wireless network and is useful for business travellers who need to access the internet with the same ease of use and security levels as their home connection. Usage is added onto customers' freedom2surf bill, making it more transparent and easier to claim on work expenses.

"In terms of security and billing, connecting to a conventional wireless hotspot can sometimes feel like stepping into the unknown. Some internet users feel uncomfortable signing up to unknown wireless companies, while business travellers find claiming the cost on expenses an inconvenience," says Richard Manly at Freedom2surf.

"We've created Hotspots to give wireless internet customers the same peace of mind and ease of use as their home connection."

Features of freedom2surf Hotspots include: