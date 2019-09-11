Why BT's brilliant broadband deals may still not be the best for you right now

Ever since it recently cut the prices of a number of its broadband deals, BT has undoubtedly reinforced its position as one of the best ISPs to go for at the moment. But that's not to say BT is unopposed. In fact, it's currently and excellent time to get your internet with a deluge of other providers coming to the bargain broadband party.

Whether you're interested in BT and its cut price bills, Vodafone or TalkTalk offering some stellar offers on their faster speeds or Onestream and its dirt cheap bills. There's even some top broadband and TV deals for all you TV lovers, trying to catch the latest shows.

Of course, its great that there are so many different offers to capitalise on - but how do you know which is right for you? Well, we've picked out the best options around right now and listed them for you below, including all of their USPs and pricing.

Just want to see today's best cheap broadband deals - then click the link

1. The best broadband deal from BT

BT Superfast Fibre | 18 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 delivery | £35.99 £28.99pm + £90 Gift Card

BT is normally one of the pricier options when it comes to broadband but its best value fibre option just saw a price cut. You're paying just £28.99 a month to get speeds averaging 50Mb. And to make that offer even better, BT will even throw in a £90 gift card (a Mastercard to use online or in shops). Topping all of that off, you only have to pay £9.99 for delivery.

View Deal

2. Superfast fibre broadband deals at a bargain price tag

TalkTalk Faster Fibre Broadband | 18 months | Avg speeds 67Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £26pm £23.50pm

With the exclusion of Vodafone, no other broadband deal can touch this offer for value. You're getting average speeds of 67Mb for just £23.50 a month. Take a thorough look through our best fibre broadband deals guide and you'll see, this is easily one of the best prices around. Plus, TalkTalk guarantees the bills, so no nasty price hikes halfway through your contract

View Deal

Vodafone Superfast 2 Broadband | 18 months | Avg speeds 63Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £23pm (or £21 for existing Vodafone customers

This deal is pretty much identical to the offer above. Pay just £23 a month and you can get Vodafone's superfast 2 package with average speeds of 63Mb. That's the same price as Vodafone's regular Superfast 1 package making it the obvious option to choose. And, if you're a Vodafone mobile customer you only have to pay £21 a month.

View Deal

3. Onestream is the UK's cheapest ADSL broadband

Onestream Unlimited Fibre Broadband | 12 months | 11Mb average speed | £9.99 upfront | £13.99 per month

Onestream might not be a name that comes to mind when you think broadband but it is consanstly one of the cheapest options around. And, right now nothing comes close to Onestream for cheap internet. You're paying just £13.99 a month to get this offer.

View Deal

4. Binge watch with Now's broadband and TV deals

5. Blistering broadband speeds from Virgin

Virgin Media M100 | 12 months | 108Mb avg speed | Weekend calls | £35 set-up | £33 £26 per month

If you need super fast speeds, we can tell you now that pricing isn't going to get much better than this. You're getting some impressive 108Mb average speeds for just £26 a month. Considering this package would normally cost you £33 a month, this is a bargain right now.View Deal

If none of these broadband deals took your fancy then don't worry, there is still a load of other options to choose from. You can see all of the top offers over on our broadband deals page or check the comparison chart below for the best fibre offers.