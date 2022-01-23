Audio player loading…

Returning for its sixth season and first without the notorious character of Bobby Axelrod following Damian Lewis' departure, Corey Stoll takes up the helm as the show's main antagonist, Mike Prince. Promising plenty more backstabbing and fraudulent deals, here's how to watch Billions season 6 online wherever you are.

*Spoilers for Billions season 5 below*

With Bobby "Axe" Axelrod cooling off in Switzerland after being swindled into a deal handling legal and contraband marijuana, Mike Prince has swept in to take over Axe Capital.

Branding himself as a billionaire with a conscience, season 6 will continue to dive further into the question of whether one can remain a good person when experiencing such exponential amounts of wealth and power. The answer? Not likely...

Returning for the sixth season will be Asia Kate Dillion as Taylor Mason, the first nonbinary character to feature in a US TV series, as well as Paul Giamatti as Charles "Chuck" Rhoades, Jr., the US Attorney of the Southern District of New York hellbent on catching out any underhand business.

While things are certainly changing, the criminally rich promise to be just that - criminals. Tune into new episodes and make sure you know where to watch Billions season 6 online from anywhere.

How to watch Billions season 6 online from outside your country

You won’t want to miss season 6 of Billions as it makes its return to our screens. But if you're abroad when new episodes of Billions are aired, geo-restrictions will block you from watching on your usual streaming service.

Luckily, there’s a simple solution. By downloading and installing a VPN to your device, you can trick it into thinking it's in another country. So you can set your location to your home country and dodge those geo-restrictions to access your usual streaming service without a problem.

Use a VPN to watch Billions from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

Our experts have tried and tested all the best VPNs on the market and ExpressVPN is their top pick. Lightning-quick speeds, impressive security features, and the ability to bypass even the toughest of geo-blocks, make it one of the best out there. What's more, ExpressVPN is compatible with a huge range of devices such as iOS and Android devices, Xbox, PlayStation, Fire TV, and more. Sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months of ExpressVPN free. Better still, if you're not impressed with the service, let them know within 30 days to get your money back. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Where to watch Billions season 6 online in the US

Billions season 6 arrives on Showtime every Sunday at 9pm ET/PT from Sunday, January 23, with the channel available as a part of most cable packages. How to watch Billions if you've cut the cord If you live completely online now, do not fear - new episodes will be available on demand the day after they've aired on Showtime's streaming service Showtime Now. At the time of writing, you can sign up for a 30 day free trial of Showtime Now before committing to a $10.99 a month subscription. OTT streaming services Sling TV, Hulu, and Fubo TV can provide access to the series, but you'll need to purchase the $10.99 a month Showtime add-on as well as paying the subscription fee for whichever cord-cutting service you decide to use. All of these streaming services are compatible with a whole host of devices, including iOS and Android devices, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox, and many more, so you can watch on whatever is convenient to you.

How to watch Billions season 6 online in the UK

Across the Atlantic UK viewers can watch Billions season 6 on Sky, airing from Monday, January 24 on the Sky Atlantic channel at 9pm GMT – only a day later than its American broadcast. If you're looking to get Sky, you can check out our Sky TV deals and packages and get set up to watch episodes when they air, or watch back on Sky Go. Alternatively, you can watch all new episodes on the contract free Now service the same day as the TV broadcast. It’s £9.99 a month for the Entertainment pass, but you can try before you buy with its 7-day free trial. Remember, if you’re abroad when Billions season 6 episodes are released, you can connect to your streaming platform back home and watch episodes live or on-demand when you download a VPN.

How to watch Billions season 6 online in Canada

Canadian fans of Billions can catch its sixth season with a subscription to Crave, Canada’s premium streaming platform. The first episode drops on Sunday, January 23, at the same time as it airs in the US, with new episodes arriving every Sunday. You can sign up for a 7-day free trial to try out the streaming service before committing to either the CAN$9.99 Crave Mobile plan (one stream through a web or mobile app) or the monthly $19.99 for Crave Total, which allows up to 4 streams on a maximum of 5 devices. Alternatively, sign up through your TV provider and find the best deal that way. Don't forget you can use a VPN if you're out of the country and want to watch the latest episode of Dexter: New Blood.

