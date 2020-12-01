WhatsApp has great new options for customizing chats

If you're a keen WhatsApp user, you almost certainly have several chats on the go at once. While it's great to keep in touch with people, bouncing from one conversation to another means that it is all too easy to type a message in the wrong chat.

But now the Facebook-owned company is rolling out a new feature that makes it possible to customise individual chats so they are not only easier to identify at a glance, but also gives you the option of personalising the look of your conversations.

WhatsApp is giving users the option of setting a custom wallpaper for individual chats. This means that it is not only possible to give a chat a particular mood, but also helps to reduce the risk of accidentally sending a message to the wrong group or person.

At the same time, the company is also rolling out a wider selection of wallpapers and adding the ability to have a different wallpaper for light and dark mode, as well as changing the colour of the default 'doodle' backgrounds.

The company share previews of some of the new wallpapers in a promotional video:

Change of wallpaper

The new wallpaper-related options are not the end of the story, however. The company is also making it easier to track down the perfect sticker. You can use text and emoji to search for what you're looking for, or you can simply browse through categories.

In other sticker news, WhatsApp is also adding an animated version of the WHO Together at Home sticker pack, which was introduced to promote coronavirus-related guidelines.

The new options are available in both the Android and iOS versions of WhatsApp. The rollout is starting this week, so you may not see the changes straight away – just hold on and be patient!

Via TechCrunch