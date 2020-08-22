2020 Western & Southern Open live stream: how to watch ATP and WTA tennis online today

The Western and Southern Open is now under way, with the re-branded ATP Cincinnati Masters kicking off in earnest on Saturday, August 22 and concluding roughly a week later on Friday, August 28. Fans can look forward to nearly non-stop action from Flushing Meadows, New York, with players such as Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic, Coco Gauff and Andy Murray all taking part in the tournament. Read on as we've compiled this handy guide for getting a Western and Southern Open tennis live stream - watch all the 2020 ATP and WTA Tour action online today.

Western and Southern Open 2020 The Western and Southern Open takes place at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York. The tournament runs from Thursday, August 20 to Friday, August 28. Play generally starts at 11am ET / 8am PT each day - except on the final day when things kick-off at 2pm ET/11am PT. Full tennis live stream and TV details are below - and you can watch your preferred coverage from anywhere with the help of our No. 1 reviewed VPN, ExpressVPN - now 49% off.

ATP Cincinnati is the traditional warm-up event ahead of the US Open, but this year has been relocated from its home at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Cincy, to the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows and Queens. This will create a bubble for both ATP and WTA Tour players until mid-September, hopefully meaning the drama will be firmly on the court and we won't hear too many C-bombs dropped.

There are only one or two notable omissions from the draw, as while 40 of the top 43 players in the ATP Rankings were on the initial entry list for the tournament, 2013 ATP Cincinnati winner Rafael Nadal has since decided not to participate due to the Covid-19. The other obvious absentee, Roger Federer, is resting after undergoing knee surgery - the living legend saying he'll next be playing in 2021 and committing to the rescheduled Olympics.

The field is still littered with talent though, and both singles winners from last year's tournament are involved - Madison Keys and Daniil Medvedev looking to defend their titles. Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray (wild card) are the main draws on the men's side, with Serena Williams, Garbiñe Muguruza, Naomi Osaka and young phenom Coco Gauff the blockbuster names in the women's.

Make sure you don't miss any of the tennis - follow our Western and Southern Open live stream guide below to watch all the ATP Cincinnati and WTA Tour action online this week.

Love basketball? Here's how to watch the 2020 NBA playoffs

How to get a tennis live stream from outside your country

For your watching options in the US, UK, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, we have more details below - just scroll down the page.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from somewhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem...geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad and is a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

Fortunately, there's an easy solution.

Try ExpressVPN and get 3-months FREE with this deal

We've thoroughly tested all of the most popular VPNs and rate ExpressVPN as the best of what's out there. It's simple to install, boasts strong security features, and is compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. You can also use it with Android and iOS mobile devices, so to get that home broadcast and stay safer online, this is our pick of the litter. Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money back guarantee so you can try it out for a month for free, or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely FREE. It really is the top option around, so check it out today.View Deal

How to watch the Western and Southern Open: get a WTA and ATP tennis live stream in the US

The action begins at 11am ET / 8am PT each day - except finals day on August 28, when the tennis gets underway at 2pm ET / 11am PT. In the US, coverage from Flushing Meadows is split between ESPN 2 and the Tennis Channel. It's worth knowing that both of these are cable-based services, so in order to watch you'll need to have a subscription. Or a good over-the-top streaming service that gives you access to the same channels for a fraction of the price! Of the many and varied options, the best for tennis fans wanting to watch a Western and Southern Open live stream is Sling TV, whose Sling Orange package features ESPN channels for just $30 a month. Throw in its Sports Extra add-on for an extra $10 a month to get the Tennis Channel and more - and you're done for just $40 p/m - much less than the competition and WAY less than cable. Best of all, Sling offers a FREE trial period so you can get a free tennis live stream for some of the tournament and check out the service for yourself. New or existing subscribers to US streaming services can still access the platform of their choice from abroad, too - all you need is the help of a good VPN.

How to watch ATP Cincinnati tennis: live stream the Western and Southern Open 2020 in Canada

In Canada, it's a similar deal, with the Western and Southern Open men's competition split - the former ATP Cincinnati Masters - between between English-language TSN and French-language RDS, but again, they're premium channels that typically come with a pay TV package If you get them as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a Western and Southern Open live stream. If you don't have cable, then you can subscribe to TSN or RDS on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. The women's action, meanwhile, is being shown on DAZN. Better still, there's a 1-month FREE trial that will allow you to watch every match without paying a penny! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Take your favorite streams with you wherever you go - just grab a quality VPN and follow the instructions above.

How to watch the Western and Southern Open: get a WTA and ATP tennis live stream in the UK

Try Amazon Prime FREE for 30-days

Amazon has the rights to broadcast the Western and Southern Open tennis in the UK, so Amazon Prime members can live stream all the action at no additional cost, with coverage starting at 4pm BST each day. If you want to stream the tennis from your phone or tablet, the Amazon Prime Video app is available for Android via Google Play and Apple devices via the App Store. Amazon Prime membership costs £79 per year or £7.99 per month, which can be cancelled at any time. The subscription will get you access to Amazon's library of TV shows and films as well as unlimited one-day delivery on Amazon orders from the UK. New users can sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial with full access to live sports coverage as well as free one-day delivery on purchases from Amazon's online store during that time. Not in the UK but still want to watch the tennis on your Prime account? Your best option is to download and install a VPN and then log in to a UK IP address.

How to live stream Western and Southern Open tennis in Australia

As in the US, ESPN has the rights to live stream ATP tennis in Australia and will be broadcasting the 2020 Western and Southern Open via Foxtel. You can watch the re-branded Cincinnati Masters from 1am AEST every day, while coverage of the WTA side of the event is being provided by beIN Sports. This is actually great news for cord cutters, as Aussie streaming service Kayo Sports includes both ESPN and BeIN Sports in its packages. A Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously, while a Kayo Sports Premium Package provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Needless to say, this makes it super-affordable if you share with friends, family or fellow tennis fans - plus Kayo offers a FREE trial period so you can watch some of the event for free this August. If you're away from Australia at the moment, you'll need to go down the VPN route as set out above.

How to watch the 2020 Western and Southern Open: live stream tennis in New Zealand

In New Zealand, WTA coverage is provided by Spark Sport, which costs $19.99 per month. But you're in luck, as there's a 7-day free trial. The tennis action is scheduled to start at 3am NZST each morning, and you can try Tennis TV to tune into the ATP action. If you're elsewhere in the world right now, using one of our best VPN recommendations should let you sign in to your account and stream just as you would if you were at home.