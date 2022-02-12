Wales vs Scotland live stream: how to watch Six Nations from anywhere

Audio player loading…

It's been 20 years since Scotland last beat Wales in Cardiff, but that curse may well be broken this afternoon, with the out-of-sorts reigning champions looking like they might be there for the taking for Gregor Townsend's in-form charges. Read on as our guide explains how to watch a Wales vs Scotland live stream for the 2022 Six Nations from anywhere in the world - including free-to-air coverage in the UK and Ireland.

With the leaders set to play each other later today, this is an early chance for Scotland to set their stall at the very top of the Six Nations standings.

Wales vs Scotland free live stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) | RTÉ Player (IRE)

Scotland were magnificent almost across the board in their 20-17 opening weekend victory over England, with skipper Stuart Hogg again their shining light. In the end it was tighter than it might have been, but the explosive relief of that tension has generated a huge amount of momentum.

Wayne Pivac shouldn't have to say much to get a reaction from his players, but such was the gulf in class between Wales and Ireland last weekend that it's difficult not to fear for the hosts. 29-7, and their only try was an opportunistic late score by Taine Basham.

Wales rode their luck in a narrow, thrilling victory over Scotland a year ago, but unless they drastically improve there's no way these teams are being separated by a solitary point. Follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get a Wales vs Scotland live stream wherever you are right now - starting with how to watch the Six Nations for FREE in the UK and Ireland.

How to watch Wales vs Scotland: live stream Six Nations for FREE in the UK

Wales vs Scotland is being shown for FREE in the UK on BBC One, with kick-off set for 2.15pm GMT on Saturday afternoon. You can also live stream Wales vs Scotland on BBC iPlayer, which is free to watch with a valid TV licence. It works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Welsh-language coverage is also available from S4C, which is available to stream for FREE in Wales via BBC iPlayer. Not in the UK right now? No worries - you can download and install a VPN to port yourself back home to tune in as normal.

How to watch Wales vs Scotland from outside your country

We've recommended some of the best places to live stream Six Nations games below, but you might run into a problem trying to access them if you're outside of your country. This is because of something called geo-blocking.

Simply follow our VPN advice below and you'll soon be around that issue with a great bit of software that allows you to relocate your device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.

Use a VPN to live stream Wales vs Scotland from anywhere

How to watch Wales vs Scotland: live stream Six Nations FREE in Ireland

Wales vs Scotland is being shown for FREE on RTÉ 2 in Ireland, with kick-off set for 2.15pm GMT on Saturday afternoon. You can also live stream Wales vs Scotland on RTÉ Player, which is available via your browser or via dedicated iOS and Android apps. Outside of Ireland? Watch Six Nations rugby online just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN.

How to live stream Six Nations rugby in the US

How to watch a Wales vs Scotland Six Nations live stream in Australia

In Australia you can watch Wales vs Scotland on Stan Sport, but be warned that kick-off is set for 1.15am AEDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE trial. If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch a Six Nations live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN as per the instructions above.

How to watch Six Nations: live stream Wales vs Scotland in New Zealand

Sky Sport is showing the Wales vs Scotland game in New Zealand. Unfortunately, kick-off is set for the brutal time of 3.15am NZDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a pass costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

