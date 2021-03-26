Vodafone's market-leading fibre broadband deals offer £100 vouchers

Vodafone rarely indulges us with flash sales or discounted prices but when it does, it tends to fully commit to offering market-leading prices. Its latest promotion is doing exactly that with fast speeds, low costs, and a big cash incentive.

Across both its Superfast 1 and Superfast 2 plans, Vodafone is currently offering either an £80 or £100 voucher to use at Amazon, Tesco or M&S. For those after the best price, the Superfast 1 promotion will be the one to go for.

Currently, it will only cost you £22 a month while supplying an impressive 35Mb average speeds. That's the cheapest fibre broadband deal on the market and offers speeds that will suit most smaller families perfectly.

If you need something a bit faster, you can upgrade to Vodafone's Superfast 2 option with speeds averaging 63Mb. That jump up in speeds only ends up costing you an increased £24 a month making it a great price for those with a bit more going on in the house.

Vodafone Superfast 2 Broadband: 24 months | Avg speeds 63Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £24 a month + £100 Amazon voucher

Step up in costs to £24 a month and you can increase your speeds to an average of 63Mb. This is perfect for anyone who is currently working from home, who streams a lot in UHD or anyone who lives in a big household. Along with the speed increase, this plan also boosts the voucher to £100.

Vodafone Pro broadband | 35Mb avg speed | From £35 month + £80 Amazon voucher

Vodafone's new Pro broadband is promising "unbreakable broadband", with 'Super-Wi-Fi' that seeks to guarantee you a solid signal in every room of your home - even those usually hard-to-reach black spots. It does cost a bit more, starting at £35 a month but like the above deals, it also includes an £80 voucher!View Deal

It's worth noting that if you head straight to the Vodafone website and try to find these deal, you won't be able to - at least not with that generous Amazon.co.uk Gift Card or free month offers. This is an offer that's exclusive to only a few websites, and you have to click through from one of the links on this page to claim it.

