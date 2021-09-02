Vodafone's market-leading broadband deals come to an end tomorrow

Vodafone is often one of the best providers when it comes to cheap fibre broadband deals and its latest offer is no exception. But you'll have to act fast as this promotion is set to end soon.

To be exact, Vodafone has set a countdown ending on Friday, September 3 at 11.59pm. Both of Vodafone's fibre offers are in this sale but the better value is the Superfast 1 plan.

Right now it will only cost you £19.50 a month - the lowest price around for fibre speeds. That price gets you speeds averaging 35Mb and you'll also get a £100 voucher that you can spend at Amazon, Tesco or M&S.

Need something faster? The brand's Superfast 2 deal is also down in price, currently costing £21.50 a month. That boosts your speeds to an average of 63Mb while still getting you the £100 voucher.

Vodafone's ace broadband deals in full:

Vodafone Superfast 1: 24 months | Avg speeds 35Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £19.50 a month + £100 Amazon voucher

Vodafone's Superfast 1 plan is currently the cheapest price for fibre internet. It will only cost you £19.50 a month but for that price you'll get speeds averaging 35Mb and, you'll also receive a £100 voucher to spend at Amazon, Tesco or M&S. With those speeds you'll be able to stream and work from home from a few devices while also running a host of smart devices throughout the house.

Vodafone Superfast 2: 24 months | Avg speeds 63Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £21.50 a month + £100 Amazon voucher

Need something faster than the option above? Vodafone's Superfast 2 will be the perfect alternative. With this deal, you'll only pay £21.50 a month but your speeds will jump up to an average of 63Mb. That will be especially helpful if you're looking to game online or perform some regular big downloads or uploads. Like the above deal, you'll also get the £100 voucher.

