Vodafone's latest fibre broadband deal is absolutely incredible...but it ends on Friday

Recently Vodafone has been throwing out massive discounts left, right and centre on its broadband deals and now, its latest one is possibly the best we've ever seen from the brand.

Currently, you will only pay £21.95 a month for Vodafone's Superfast 2 plan. Not only is that the cheapest fibre price on the market right now, but it also gets you some really impressive 63Mb average speeds for that price.

That will be plenty for large households who are streaming, gaming and working from home at the same time. On top of the pricing and impressive speeds, you'll also get an £105 voucher with your purchase.

That can be used at Amazon, Tesco or M&S. However, the one thing to keep in mind is that this deal ends on Friday, June 18. That means you'll have to act fast to get this.

This brilliant fibre broadband deal in full:

Vodafone Superfast 2 Broadband: 24 months | Avg speeds 63Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £21.95 a month + £105 Amazon voucher

Vodafone's Superfast 2 broadband plan is hitting all of the right areas, leaving everything else in the dust. You're only paying £21.95 a month - the cheapest fibre price around - while getting speeds averaging an impressive 63Mb. On top of all of that, you'll also get a £105 voucher to use at Amazon, Tesco or M&S. This deal ends at 11.59pm on June 18View Deal

