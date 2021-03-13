Vodafone's fibre broadband deals are the obvious best choices this weekend

Vodafone rarely discounts its broadband deals, preferring instead to go all out once in a while. Luckily, this weekend is one of those times where the brand has stepped up.

On both Vodafone's Fibre 1 and Fibre 2 plans, you can score a discount on the price and a massive cash incentive. The more affordable Fibre 1 plan stands out as the best choice.

It will cost you just £22 a month or if you have your phone contract with Vodafone, £20 a month. For that price, you're getting speeds averaging 35Mb - plenty for small households gaming, streaming and working from home.

If you need faster speeds, Vodafone's Fibre 2 plan could be better suited to you. The costs jump up to £24 a month but the same existing customer discount is available. For that increased price, you're getting speeds averaging 63Mb.

Whichever of the two plans stands out to you, Vodafone is including £80 vouchers to use at Tesco, Amazon or M&S on both of these fibre broadband deals.

Get Vodafone's excellent broadband deal:

Upgrade to Vodafone's Pro package:

Vodafone Pro broadband | 35Mb avg speed | From £35 month + £80 Amazon voucher

Vodafone's new Pro broadband is promising "unbreakable broadband", with 'Super-Wi-Fi' that seeks to guarantee you a solid signal in every room of your home - even those usually hard-to-reach black spots. It does cost a bit more, starting at £35 a month but like the above deals, it also includes an £80 voucher!View Deal

It's worth noting that if you head straight to the Vodafone website and try to find these deal, you won't be able to - at least not with that generous Amazon.co.uk Gift Card or free month offers. This is an offer that's exclusive to only a few websites, and you have to click through from one of the links on this page to claim it.

