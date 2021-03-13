Vodafone's fibre broadband deals are the obvious best choices this weekend

Vodafone rarely discounts its broadband deals, preferring instead to go all out once in a while. Luckily, this weekend is one of those times where the brand has stepped up.
On both Vodafone's Fibre 1 and Fibre 2 plans, you can score a discount on the price and a massive cash incentive. The more affordable Fibre 1 plan stands out as the best choice.
It will cost you just £22 a month or if you have your phone contract with Vodafone, £20 a month. For that price, you're getting speeds averaging 35Mb - plenty for small households gaming, streaming and working from home.
If you need faster speeds, Vodafone's Fibre 2 plan could be better suited to you. The costs jump up to £24 a month but the same existing customer discount is available. For that increased price, you're getting speeds averaging 63Mb.
Whichever of the two plans stands out to you, Vodafone is including £80 vouchers to use at Tesco, Amazon or M&S on both of these fibre broadband deals.
Vodafone Superfast 1 Broadband: 24 months | Avg speeds 35Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £22 a month (£20 for Vodafone phone users) + £80 Amazon voucher
The cheaper of Vodafone's two plans and the lowest price around right now for fibre internet. You're only having to pay £22 a month for speeds averaging 35Mb (£20 if you're an existing Vodafone mobile customer). Along with those affordable costs and fast speeds, Vodafone is also including an £80 voucher to use at Amazon.co.uk, Tesco or M&S.
Vodafone Superfast 2 Broadband: 24 months | Avg speeds 63Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £24 a month (£22 for Vodafone phone users) + £80 Amazon voucher
While the above is more affordable, Vodafone's Superfast 2 will be better suited to larger households with multiple devices and people streaming. This package costs £24 a month and still offers the £2 a month existing customer discount, and the £80 voucher. However, your speeds shoot up to 63Mb instead.
Vodafone Pro broadband | 35Mb avg speed | From £35 month + £80 Amazon voucher
Vodafone's new Pro broadband is promising "unbreakable broadband", with 'Super-Wi-Fi' that seeks to guarantee you a solid signal in every room of your home - even those usually hard-to-reach black spots. It does cost a bit more, starting at £35 a month but like the above deals, it also includes an £80 voucher!View Deal
It's worth noting that if you head straight to the Vodafone website and try to find these deal, you won't be able to - at least not with that generous Amazon.co.uk Gift Card or free month offers. This is an offer that's exclusive to only a few websites, and you have to click through from one of the links on this page to claim it.
