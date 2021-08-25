Vodafone's fantastic fibre broadband deals come to an end tomorrow

If you're in the market to upgrade your internet, a recent offer from Vodafone could be the perfect way to do so. You'll just have to act fast as it ends at 11.59pm tomorrow.

This deal is on Vodafone's Superfast 2 plan. It will only cost you £22 a month but despite being one of the cheapest fibre broadband deals around, you'll get speeds averaging 63Mb.

While that alone is a great offer, it gets better with the addition of an £85 voucher that you can spend at Amazon, Tesco or M&S. Plus, if you're an existing Vodafone mobile customer, you can also get a free Amazon Fire Stick and Echo Dot speaker.

This brilliant fibre broadband deal in full:

Vodafone Superfast 2: 24 months | Avg speeds 63Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £22 a month + £85 Amazon voucher

Vodafone's Superfast 2 plan is offering some fantastic value right now. For the price of £22 a month, you'll get speeds averaging 63Mb. On top of that, Vodafone will also throw in an £85 voucher that you can use at Amazon, M&S or Tesco plus, if you're an existing Vodafone customer, you'll also get a free piece of Amazon tech including a Fire Stick and speaker.

