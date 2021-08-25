Trending

Vodafone's fantastic fibre broadband deals come to an end tomorrow

Blending affordability, fast speeds and a host of incentives

If you're in the market to upgrade your internet, a recent offer from Vodafone could be the perfect way to do so. You'll just have to act fast as it ends at 11.59pm tomorrow.

This deal is on Vodafone's Superfast 2 plan. It will only cost you £22 a month but despite being one of the cheapest fibre broadband deals around, you'll get speeds averaging 63Mb.

While that alone is a great offer, it gets better with the addition of an £85 voucher that you can spend at Amazon, Tesco or M&S. Plus, if you're an existing Vodafone mobile customer, you can also get a free Amazon Fire Stick and Echo Dot speaker.

This brilliant fibre broadband deal in full:

Vodafone Superfast 2: 24 months | Avg speeds 63Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £22 a month + £85 Amazon voucher
Vodafone's Superfast 2 plan is offering some fantastic value right now. For the price of £22 a month, you'll get speeds averaging 63Mb. On top of that, Vodafone will also throw in an £85 voucher that you can use at Amazon, M&S or Tesco plus, if you're an existing Vodafone customer, you'll also get a free piece of Amazon tech including a Fire Stick and speaker.
Alex Hughes
Alex Hughes

As the editor of all things broadband, SIMs and phone contracts, Alex is constantly scouring the internet to land you the best prices. Whether that be with the latest iPhones, breaking down how broadband works or revealing the cheapest SIM plans, he's got the know.
