Vodafone's cheap fibre broadband deals now come with £100 Amazon vouchers

Vodafone has spent the last year offering one big promotion after the other and right now, that continues to be the case. Taking its best broadband deals and throwing in a tempting incentive, Vodafone has some of the best options around.

On both its Superfast 1 and Superfast 2 packages, Vodafone is currently throwing in a high value £100 Amazon.co.uk voucher. While that's an impressive free gift to be thrown in, where Vodafone really shines is in its pricing.

Go with the cheaper Superfast 1 package and you'll be paying just £23 a month while securing speeds averaging 35Mb. Upgrade to the Superfast 2 plan and you'll get speeds averaging 63Mb while only having to pay £25 a month.

The icing on this already tempting cake is that Vodafone offers discounts on its broadband plans for existing customers. If you have a SIM or phone plan with Vodafone, you could save up to £3 a month on the cost.

With all of that in mind, Vodafone broadband deals are easily one of the best choices around right now. You can find out more below:

Vodafone's fantastic fibre broadband deals in full:

Vodafone Superfast 2 Broadband: 24 months | Avg speeds 63Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £25 a month + £100 Amazon voucher

This is likely going to be the better option due to the faster speeds and only very small increase in price. If you jump up to £25 a month, you are rewarded with speeds averaging 63Mb while still getting that £100 Amazon voucher. And, like the above plan, Vodafone will further discount the price if you're an existing customer.

It's worth noting that if you head straight to the Vodafone website and try to find this deal, you won't be able to - at least not with that generous Amazon.co.uk Gift Card. This is an offer that's exclusivity to only a few websites, and you have to click through from one of the links on this page.

