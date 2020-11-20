Vodafone's Black Friday broadband deals are some of the cheapest on the market

internet providers are now donning their boxing gloves, pulling out their winning Black Friday broadband deals for 2020. And while most have gone down the route of incentives, gift cards and freebies, Vodafone has kept it simple.

The provider has taken its fastest fibre broadband deals and brought the price all the way down to match its cheapest. That means you can currently pay just £21.50 a month for speeds averaging 63Mb.

That makes it the cheapest price on the market for speeds this high and even manages to undercut almost all the other fibre plans out there, no matter the speeds they're offering, with just Plusnet sneaking in cheaper thanks to its Mastercard offer.

However, if you're an existing Vodafone phone customer, you can actually sneak below the value of Plusnet as you get £2 a month off the price, leaving you paying £19.50 a month - roughly the same price found on the slowest broadband deals on the market.

Vodafone's fantastic fibre broadband deals in full:

Read more: