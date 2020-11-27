Vodafone just won 2020 Black Friday broadband deals with this incredible offer

With 2020's Black Friday broadband deals, we've seen providers try every angle. Fast speeds, super low prices, cash incentives and more. But Vodafone's strategy is a bit different - well, it just throws in everything.
And we really mean everything - price cuts? Check. Cash incentives? Check. Superfast speeds? Again, check. Vodafone's even offering a further discount for existing Vodafone customers
And while it has a few excellent broadband deals right now, its Superfast 2 is easily going to be the one with the widest appeal. It costs just £21.50 a month (£19.50 if you have a Vodafone mobile contract) and offers speeds averaging 63Mb.
That alone is a pretty impressive promotion, offering one of the cheapest fibre broadband deals on the market but then Vodafone takes it a step further, including an £100 Amazon voucher!
You can find out more about Vodafone's market-leading Black Friday broadband deal below.
Vodafone's brill Black Friday broadband deal in full:
Vodafone Superfast 2 Broadband: 24 months | Avg speeds 63Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £21.50 a month + £100 Amazon voucher
This really is the best broadband deal we've seen this Black Friday. It offers you some impressive average speeds of 63Mb while only charging £21.50 a month. If you're an existing Vodafone customer, your bills drop to £19.50 and anyone who gets this deal will get an £100 Amazon voucher!
It's worth noting that if you head straight to the Vodafone website and try to find these deal, you won't be able to - at least not with that generous Amazon.co.uk Gift Card or free month offers. This is an offer that's exclusivity to only a few websites, and you have to click through from one of the links on this page.
