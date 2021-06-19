Virgin's M100 plan remains the best broadband deal for fast speeds on a budget

There are plenty of broadband deals out there that go big on speeds, offering the ability to stream, game and generally use the internet at high speeds. However, Virgin provides these faster speeds at a better value price point than anyone else.

When you sign up to Virgin's M100 plan, you'll only have to pay £24 a month. That price secures you speeds averaging 108Mb. That's roughly double the speeds you'd get from other fibre broadband deals at this price.

With speeds that fast, you'll be able to work from home while also having people watching UHD Netflix streams, have a wide host of smart gadgets connected and someone gaming in the other room.

On top of the benefits of pricing and speeds, you'll also get a £75 Amazon voucher when you sign up for this plan. You can find out more about Virgin's offer below.

Virgin's fibre broadband deal in full:

Virgin M100: 24 months | Avg speeds 108Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £24 a month + £75 Amazon voucher

Virgin's M100 plan is a fantastic choice for anyone who wants super-fast speeds on a budget. You only pay £24 a month while getting speeds averaging 108Mb. That will be plenty for a large household with a wide range of devices connected to the internet. On top of the pricing and speeds, you'll also get a £75 Amazon voucher for signing up.

