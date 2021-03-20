Virgin, TalkTalk and BT have all launched brilliant broadband deals this weekend

If you've put some time aside this weekend to find the best broadband deals, there are three plans that are going to stand tall above the rest and these come from BT, TalkTalk and Virgin.

Holding the top spot this weekend is Virgin's M100 plan. It offers up speeds averaging 108Mb while only charging you £24 a month and even throws in a £50 Amazon voucher for extra measure.

However, while that is an all-round excellent offer, Virgin's coverage is somewhat limited and might not be available where you live - that's where BT and TalkTalk's offers come in.

TalkTalk's Fibre 65 deal cuts your speeds down to 67Mb while still charging £24 a month and like Virgin, TalkTalk is offering a cash incentive - an £80 voucher to use at Amazon.co.uk, Tesco, M&S or as a Mastercard.

Finally BT's rounding up this list of best fibre broadband deals this weekend with its Fibre 2 plan. It outdoes the two plans above with an £110 Mastercard and boasts similar speeds to TalkTalk at an average of 67Mb. However, it is also the most expensive at £29.99 a month.

Virgin's impressive fibre broadband deals

Virgin M100 Fibre Broadband | 18 months | 108Mb average speed | £24 per month | FREE activation + £50 Amazon voucher

Virgin already had one of the best fibre broadband deals around thanks to its £24 a month price tag, but now it's even better. You can also get a £50 Amazon voucher with your purchase. On top of that, there is nothing to pay upfront and you're getting speeds averaging 108Mb.

View Deal

TalkTalk and BT's alternative plans:

TalkTalk Fibre 65 | 18 months | 67Mb average speed | £24 per month | FREE activation + £80 voucher

This is an excellent alternative from TalkTalk. While it offers slower speeds for the same price, TalkTalk is much more readily available across the country. And TalkTalk offers a bigger cash incentive, throwing in a £80 voucher to use at Amazon.co.uk, Tesco, M&S or as a Mastercard.

View Deal

BT Fibre 2 | 24 months | 67Mb average speed | £29.99 per month | FREE activation + £110 Mastercard

A lot of people will be after the best price from BT with their next internet plan. If that includes you, this Fibre 2 plan is the way to go. It only costs £29.99 a month (down from £32.99) but supplies you with speeds averaging 67Mb. On top of that, BT will also throw in an £110 Mastercard. All of those factors together make this one of the best ever promotions from BT.

View Deal

