Ultimate Ears Boom 2 bluetooth speaker's Black Friday price returns for one day

These wintry times aren't known for cheap bluetooth speaker deals and sales, as they're more of a hot pick for the warmer summer months. They do make an excellent Christmas present though and Amazon has just reactivated an excellent Black Friday deal on the Ultimate Ears Boom 2 speakers meaning you can save £50 right now.

That's right, you can get the highly sought after Ultimate Ears Boom 2 bluetooth/wireless speaker for just £69, down from £119. There's a catch though, the deal must end today, so you only have until midnight. If stocks lasts that long that is.

Ultimate Ears Boom 2 bluetooth speaker £119 £69 at Amazon

The Ultimate Ears Boom 2 360 degree speaker is also waterproof and shockproof, making it a reliable choice for outdoor use as well as around the home. Multiple colours are available via the link below, including the bright Cherry Bomb Lite.

