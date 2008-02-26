Panasonic beefs up 103-inch plasma TV

Panasonic has just updated its massive 103-inch 1080p full HD plasma TV, the 10-series Panasonic TH-103PF10UK. And the good news is that pricing is likely to stay the same as that of the previous 9-series models - although those who shelled out $70,000 (£35,537) a year or two ago won't be overjoyed.

The new Panasonic TH-103PF10UK now features better wall mount configuration, improved video processing technology, anti-reflective coating, enhanced wireless presentation capabilities, more versatile media card readability and a dual HDMI board as a standard feature, EarthTimes.org reports.

"The 103-inch plasma TV is an extraordinary product aimed at extraordinary people. Regular folks looking for a screen of that size would be best off getting a projector costing a fraction of the amount. But these new 10-series plasma screens will either end up with the super-rich or in corporate showrooms. Panasonic appears to have applied all the advances seen on its regular screens to this giant model, which is how it should be," Steve May, senior editor of Home Cinema Choice, told TechRadar.

Price cuts are part of life

The debate on price drops and/or updated products is constantly raging in the world of consumer electronics. When the Apple iPhone dropped in price just a few months after its original release, Steve Jobs said price cuts and updated products are "part of life in the consumer technology world".

"There is always change and improvement, and there is always someone who bought a product before a particular cut-off date and missed the new price or the new operating system or the new whatever," Jobs explained. "This is life in the technology lane."

Home Cinema Choice's Steve May added: "The rate of replacement for TV screens is significantly slower than that for portable gadgets. Of course if you constantly worry about the next generation of products you'll never buy anything ever."

