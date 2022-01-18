This versatile Instant Pot is an air fryer and cooker in one – and it’s reduced by a third

Amazon has slashed 33% off the price of the hugely versatile Instant Pot Duo Crisp + Air Fryer , reducing it from £179.99 to just £119.99 . (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Instant Pot deals in your region.)

The best Instant Pots are versatile kitchen gadgets that offer a multitude of cooking methods in one appliance, saving space on your kitchen countertop – and the Duo Crisp + Air Fryer comes with an additional lid so it can double as an air fryer, alongside 10 other cooking modes, However, they can be a pricey purchase, so a good Instant Pot deal is always welcome.

The Instant Pot Duo Crisp + Air Fryer has a 5.7-litre capacity, which the brand says is enough for four portions, and it offers four different ‘dry’ cooking methods – air fry, roast, bake, and grill – alongside the seven ‘wet’ modes you’d expect from a multicooker including pressure cooking and slow cooking.

Instant Pot Crisp + Air Fryer 5.7 litres: £179.99 £119.99 at Amazon

Save £60 – Amazon has knocked 33% off the cost of Instant Pot’s first multicooker, which comes with an additional lid for air frying. While this isn’t the lowest price we’ve ever seen for the Instant Pot – it dropped to £99.99 over Black Friday and Cyber Monday – it’s still good value, and we don’t know how long the discount will last, so you’ll want to move fast to be sure of snapping up this Instant Pot deal.

Instant Pot Crisp + Air Fryer 7.6 litres: £199.99 £159.99 at Amazon

Save £40 - There’s also a 20% saving on the larger version of this Instant Pot, which has a 7.6-litre capacity and can hold enough for up to six portions. That’s £10 more expensive than the best price we’ve seen for the Instant Pot, which again was on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. This is still a good Instant Pot deal, and as we don’t know how long it will last we recommended snapping it up sooner rather than later.

The Instant Pot Duo Crisp + Air Fry has 11 presets for preparing everything from soups and stews to chilli and even porridge, and you can easily tweak the cooking temperature and duration to suit the dish you’re cooking.

On test, we found the pressure-cooking feature ensured meat was succulent and tender within 60 minutes – far quicker than with traditional cooking methods. The quick-release feature to reduce the pressure in the Instant Pot impressed us, as it ensured that very little noise or steam was emitted.

