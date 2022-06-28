This Stranger Things musical mash-up will have you running up that hill

Who knew Vecna was classically trained?

Max levitating in Stranger Things season 4
Kate Bush’s 80s earworm, Running Up That Hill, may be dominating the global streaming charts, but there are several other Stranger Things-inspired tunes worth adding to your playlist while you wait for the show’s season 4 finale. 

For some inexplicable reason, popular YouTube channel schmoyoho (opens in new tab) has turned a series of particularly distressing scenes from Stranger Things season 4 into catchy, Broadway-worthy musical numbers. Yes, really – check them out below.

Naturally, spoilers for Stranger Things season 4 follow, so proceed with caution if you're yet to finish volume 1. 

So there you have it. Who knew Eddie Munson, Chrissy Cunningham and, erm, Vecna (aka Henry Creel) were such gifted stage performers?

In all seriousness, though, Stranger Things – which ranks among our pick of the best Netflix shows – really is heading to the stage in certain parts of the world. 

Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical will hit the streets of London and Melbourne this October, having made its debut in the US back in 2021. Like its source material, the unofficial companion show is set in the 1980s and follows a group of teens who bike around their neighborhood in pursuit of several inter-dimensional creatures.

Stranger Things season 4 volume 2 will make its way to Netflix on July 1, before a fifth and final season of the Duffer brothers’ beloved series brings the story of the Hawkins gang to a close – officially, anyway. Rumors have suggested that the Stranger Things universe could continue in future feature films and spin-off shows, though no upcoming projects have been confirmed as yet. 

We were mightily impressed with volume 1 of Stranger Things' long-awaited fourth season, describing it, in our review, as “an absorbing, action-packed and horror-fuelled entry” in the series. 

The show’s cliffhanger ending did, however, leave us with 11 questions that we hope Stranger Things season 4 volume 2 will answer – so here’s hoping Netflix delivers the goods come July 1. 

In the meantime, we'll be tapping our feet to the charming beats of schmoyoho's supernatural musical extravaganza... 

