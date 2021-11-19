This ridiculous Google Stadia Black Friday deal finally makes it worth buying

Since launch, Google Stadia has always been a bit of a hard sell, and while the cloud-based service lets you stream games directly to your favorite devices, it requires a strong internet connection for stable play. Not to mention a monthly subscription fee of £8.99 to access its Stadia Pro library of games.

However, on the 2-year anniversary of Google Stadia, and as a part of Google's Black Friday 2021 sales, the Stadia Premiere Edition is available to buy from the company's website for a stunningly low £19.99, down from the usual retail price of £69.99, which is a massive £50 saving. And at this price, we think Stadia is finally worth checking out.

(Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

The Premiere Edition includes a Google Stadia controller, as well as a Chromecast Ultra streaming device which will allow you to play Stadia on your TV at 4K resolution.

Today's best Google Stadia Black Friday deal

Google Stadia Premiere Edition: £69.99 Google Stadia Premiere Edition: £69.99 £19.99 at Google Store

Save £50 - At this incredible discount, Google Stadia is finally worth checking out, as it genuinely can offer a solid game streaming experience, eschewing the need to download titles. You're also getting a Chromecast Ultra, meaning your cash is going even further with this deal.

Whether you're playing on your TV, phone or PC, Google Stadia has improved since launch, and now offers a genuinely solid gameplay experience, despite being a cloud-based device. The controller has a simple design, but it feels great to use on indie darlings like Terraria, all the way up to AAA powerhouses like Assassin's Creed Odyssey.

And at such an affordable price point, Google Stadia might just prove to be a novel gaming alternative for those who are still hard pressed to find a PS5 or Xbox Series X over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals period.

Stadia Pro, the device's monthly subscription service, is up for contention, though. For £8.99 a month, you'll have access to a variety of titles to play at no extra cost. It's a bit similar to Xbox Game Pass in that regard, then, but the offerings aren't quite as robust. However, once you've claimed a game through the Stadia Pro service, it's yours to keep for however long you're subscribed.

More Google Stadia deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for Google Stadia from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

More Black Friday deals