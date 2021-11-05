This OLED Black Friday deal knocks a huge £500 off one of the best sets in the world

Early Black Friday deals are dropping already on Amazon, and we’ve just found an incredible deal. Amazon has a £500.99 discount on one of the best OLED TVs on the market; the 55-inch LG OLED55C14LB.

The 55-inch LG OLED55C14LB is a 4K OLED 120Hz TV, with HDR Pro with Dolby Vision, has LG’s latest a9 Gen4 AI 4K processor chip, incredible speakers that support Dolby Atmos and it’s Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync compatible. This OLED TV normally sells for £1,699.99, but Amazon has dramatically cut the price to £1,199.

Today's best LG OLED C1 (2021) Black Friday deal

Don’t miss out on getting one of the best 4K OLED TVs on the market for a £500.99 discount on Amazon. The new LG OLED55C14LB features a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, the latest a9 Gen4 AI Processor 4K chip, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa support. View Deal

The LG C1 Series is regularly featured on our best OLED TVs lists, with its beautiful visual 4K picture, four HDMI 2.1 ports and great webOS interface. Basically, this TV is a must-buy, and with the £500.99 discount make sure you don’t miss this deal!

This LG is great for owners of the next-gen consoles; PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, because of its HDMI 2.1 ports and 120Hz refresh rate. This TV is especially great for Xbox Series X/S, as the console supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Along with the incredible specs already listed, the LG OLED C1 also features Apple’s Airplay 2 and Apple Homekit.

