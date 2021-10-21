This John Lewis Lego deal might break you from your pre-Black Friday fast

If you've been waiting for the Black Friday Lego deals to spend all your hard-earned cash on some new sets, you might be surprised - or pleased - to learn that John Lewis is hosting an early deal on kits.

When we say 'on kits' we mean 'on all kits' because this isn't a Black Friday-style price reduction on certain sets. John Lewis has a coupon code for every single set listed on its website - you can see them all by clicking here - that gets you money off depending on what you buy.

If you buy £85 worth of Lego, you'll get £15 off your bill, and if you purchase £200 or more of the bricks, you'll save £40, which equals 20%.

There are 51 sets between £85 and £199.99, so you've got lots of choice for that deal, and 10 that cost over £200, including the Star Wars Millenium Falcon, Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle, Mindstorms Robot Inventor and Star Wars Star Destroyer, each of which costs over £300.

Of course, you could hit the high figure by buying multiple sets too. To get the discount, you have to add the checkout code 85LEGO or 200LEGO depending on which criteria you hit.

The John Lewis website doesn't say when this coupon code ends, but with Black Friday coming up, we imagine the retailer will replace this discount with specific price reductions nearer to the event. This deal is likely to sway some people who'd otherwise wait until Black Friday to buy sets.

As more Lego deals pop up from different retailers, we're going to be bringing you the top discounts to make sure you get the cheapest Lego possible. We might also see lots of Black Friday toy deals from John Lewis and other retailers nearer the time.