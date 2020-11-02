This iPhone XR deal on EE is easily the best choice around after its recent price cut

This month, all the Apple focus has fallen on the new, shiny and...well, pricey iPhone 12 range. However, for those on more of a budget, there's one iPhone that well and truly deserves your attention right now.

That option is iPhone XR deals. Straight after the iPhone 12 was announced, Apple brought the price of both the iPhone 11 and XR right down, making them more affordable than ever.

This is the second time Apple has discounted the iPhone XR meaning SIM-free it now costs just £499. That major price drop has finally spread to contracts, with one EE plan standing out above the rest.

Bringing Black Friday forward a few weeks, this deal charges just £29 a month and £39 upfront for 25GB of data. That's certainly one of the best iPhone deals available right now and is likely to rival even the best of the upcoming Black Friday iPhone deals.

This iPhone XR deal in full:

iPhone XR: at Affordable Mobiles | EE | £39 upfront | 25GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £29pm

Amongst all of the iPhone XR deals that have come down in price recently, this one feels like the best. It charges just £29 a month and £39 upfront for 25GB of data - plenty for most people with enough data to stream, game and use social media through the whole month. That all comes on EE - the UK's fastest 4G network.

So what's so good about the iPhone XR?

As one of the best-value iPhones currently on the market (even with the iPhone 11 and now the even newer iPhone 12 out!) there's a lot to love with the iPhone XR. Above everything, the battery really stands out. Despite its age, it has a very healthy battery for Apple at 2942mAh.

Sporting Apple's Liquid Retina display and a powerful A12 Bionic chip, going for this more budget flagship doesn't have to mean taking a hit on specs. It might no longer be Apple's newest, but it's still very much capable.

