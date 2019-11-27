This exclusive iPhone XS deal is the best we've ever seen thanks to Black Friday

It's becoming something of a tradition now - the Black Friday in the year following an iPhone launch means some massive price drops on the slightly aged vintage of handsets.

So by that logic, 2019 should always have been a great time to pick up Apple's all-powerful 2018 flagship - the iPhone XS - for a song. And thanks to an exclusive contract deal that we've arranged with retailer Fonehouse, you won't be disappointed.

To the sales season table it has brought a fantastic tariff: the 64GB iPhone XS with unlimited calls/texts and 100GB of data on the Three network at a genuinely reasonable monthly price of £41. One look at our dedicated iPhone XS deals page will show you that's already a stonking price.

But now Fonehouse is also giving you the chance to use the voucher code BFTRXS to completely obliterate the £49.99 upfront cost down to...wait for it...FREE! And thus the total two year spend to under the £1,000-mark.

There's more about this deal below or, if you want to discover more about the handset, be sure to scroll to the bottom of the page for a summary of TechRadar's review. And if you want to compare this offer to what else is out there on other handsets, then we heartily recommend that you check out our Black Friday phone deals guide.

This brilliant big data iPhone XS deal in full:

EXCLUSIVE iPhone XS from Fonehouse | Three | £49.99 FREE upfront with BFTRXS code | Unlimited minutes and texts | 100GB data | £41 per month

This really is a special bit of pricing on 2018's iPhone XS. We recall with a cold sweat some of the £60+ bills you had to pay when this phone first hit the market. But £41 now feels very affordable indeed - especially when you can use our exclusive code to ensure you won't pay a thing upfront.

Rather something newer for Black Friday?

We hadn't dared expect it, but deals on the iPhone 11 (launched only this autumn) are also absolutely flying and lead the way in our best Black Friday iPhone deals page. You can get it for only £33 per month and not a huge amount upfront - it's another TechRadar exclusive!

So what's so good about the iPhone XS?

There is a good reason for the iPhone XS's lofty price. Extremely powerful and full of features, it's clearly one of the best phones on the market right now, even with competition from the far newer Galaxy S10 deals and Huawei P30 Pro deals.

Across the device, everything feels premium. Apple's near infinity OLED display with smart HDR looks stunning and its 2658mAh battery is a vast improvement on previous options. Although it hasn't been hugely improved on from the previous model it's about as high-end a phone as you can get right now and especially for this price.

Read our full iPhone XS review