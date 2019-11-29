These rocking Marshall Bluetooth speaker deals will unleash your inner guitar hero

Looking for a new Bluetooth speaker in the Black Friday sales? Then direct your attention towards these fantastic Marshall speaker deals from Amazon, which prove you don't have to be rich to be a rockstar.

Our top pick? The Marshall Acton II Voice has been given a huge 45% discount, slashing the price from £269.99 to a much more palatable £149. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Marshall Bluetooth speaker prices in your region.)

It's not the only Marshall speaker on offer; you can also save on the voice assistant-less Marshall Acton II, the powerful Marshall Woburn II, the Marshall Stockwell II, and the Marshall Stanmore II.

These guitar amp-inspired Bluetooth speakers come with tons of rock heritage, melding Marshall's iconic retro design with modern conveniences like wireless connectivity and, in the case of the Acton II Voice, built-in voice assistance, allowing it to double up as a control hub for your smart home gadgets.

Today's best Marshall Bluetooth Speaker deals

Marshall Acton II Bluetooth Speaker: £219 £139 at Amazon

It may be the smallest in the Marshall speaker lineup, but it still packs a punch, with a 30 foot wireless range and a warm, rock-ready sound. Now with £80 off, it's a bargain – but we think the deal below is a little better.

Marshall Acton II Voice Bluetooth Speaker: £270 £149 at Amazon

For just £10 extra, you can get the smarts of Alexa built right in to your Marshall speaker – we think it's well worth it, especially with a £120 discount.

Marshall Stockwell Bluetooth Speaker: £219.99 £149 at Amazon

Coming in rocking black or industrial grey, this nifty Bluetooth speaker has a battery life of 20 hours, and is now £70 cheaper in Amazon's Black Friday sales.

Marshall Woburn II Bluetooth Speaker: £392 £329 at Amazon

This amp-style speaker is one of our favorite wireless speakers on the market, and it sounds just as good as it looks – plus, its £63 in Amazon's Black Friday sales.

Marshall Stanmore II Bluetooth Speaker (Black / Brown): £299 £199 at Currys

Coming in black, brown, and white this retro-style speaker is small but mighty. As well as cutting the price by £100, Currys is also offering six months of Spotify Premium for free when you buy this product.

View Deal

What about Marshall headphones?

Don't worry – there are some great Amazon Black Friday deals to be had if you prefer your audio to be a little more personal. Check out these fantastic Marshall headphones deals from Amazon:

Marshall Major III Bluetooth headphones: £129 £69 at Amazon

Foldable and stylish on-ear cans from Marshall, with a black rocker aesthetic and sturdy design. The bass can sound a bit weak, but the audio detail on mids and highs should make up for it.

Marshall Major III wired headphones: £69 £39 at Amazon

Not fussed about the wireless connectivity? These wired headphones offer the same sound and build quality, but at an ever lower price.

Marshall Monitor Bluetooth Headphones: £145 £98 at Amazon

Need some wireless over-ear headphones? These Marshall cans come with the brand's iconic rock aesthetic, with leather-look earcups and gold hardware, as well as 30 hours of battery life. At £98, they're also at their lowest ever price.

Marshall Minor Wireless In-Ear Headphones: £117 £68 at Amazon

If you love Marshall's rock and roll aesthetic and you need new pair of wireless earphones, check out this great deal from Amazon – this is the lowest price we've seen for these guitar amp-inspired earbuds, so snap them up while you can.

In the US? Never fear, we have Marshall deals for you as well. Scroll down for the best Marshall speaker and headphone prices we've found today.