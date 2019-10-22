These outstanding Arlo security camera deals are almost too good to be true

Buying a smart security camera is a great way to fortify your home, whether you want to ward off intruders or just keep an eye on your kids while they're playing outside – but it can be expensive.

It doesn't have to be though, as proven by these fantastic Arlo deals from Amazon, seeing the price of Arlo security cameras and starter kits slashed by 45% – in some cases, leading to savings of £450.

Ranging from deals on a single Arlo Pro indoor/outdoor camera to huge smart home security systems, there's something for everyone in this almost-too-good-to-be-true promotion from Amazon.

Whether you want to deck out your home with five cameras or simply add an additional camera to your existing base station, all Arlo Pro cameras work indoors and out, and work with Alexa, which means you can cast your camera's view to your Amazon Echo Show or Echo Spot with your voice alone.

The Arlo Pro is completely wire-free, and comes with two-way audio so you can speak to whoever is in the vicinity of your camera. You also get a rolling seven days of free cloud recordings, so you can view the past week's footage as well as your camera's live stream via the app.

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday coming up, you may be wondering whether you should hold on until November to buy a new security camera. It's true that some of the best Amazon Black Friday deals won't start appearing until the latter half of the month, but these are the lowest Arlo Pro prices we've ever seen – so, if you need a security camera fast, we'd recommend going for it, especially as these deals will expire on October 31.

Today's best Arlo Pro deals

Arlo Pro VMS4130 Smart Home Security Camera System £299.99 £159.99 at Amazon

If you want a basic security setup, this is the deal for you; you get one Arlo Pro camera and a base station, which can be placed as far as 300 feet away from the camera itself thanks to a sturdy wireless connection. With a saving of £140, this is a great introduction to smart home security.

Arlo Pro VMS4330 Smart Home Security Camera System £679.99 £369.99 at Amazon

Need a third camera? Amazon has slashed by price of this Arlo Pro kit by nearly half, which is a saving of £310.

Arlo Pro VMS4530 Smart Home Security Camera System £969.99 £519.99 at Amazon

This is the biggest saving of the lot, with a whopping £450 discount. For your money you get a base station and five Arlo Pro cameras, so you can truly kit out your entire home, inside and out, with smart security.View Deal