These Logitech Black Friday gaming mouse deals are on fire

Amazon are offering a range of Black Friday Logitech gaming mouse deals that will end your search for a new pointer. The Logitech G502 has taken a $31 price cut down to $48.58 in the US, while UK players can pick up the mouse for just £27.99. The G402 Hyperion Fury gaming mouse is down to $21.99 in the US and just £17.99 in the UK.

These are some fantastic gaming mouse deals to end your Logitech Black Friday hunt. The G502 is one of our top gaming mice of the year, with all the adjustable weights and its 16,000 DPI sensor making for a fantastic experience at this price point. It's a widely favored gaming mouse for a reason - buttons for days, amazing sensors, and high-quality gaming control all wrapped up in an affordable package. Saving even more cash on this already fair gaming mouse is a win-win.

While the G402 offers a more refined experience aesthetically, it also delivers the specs to impress at this Black Friday price tag. Your tracking resolution will come down to 4,000 DPI, but you'll keep 8 programmable buttons and a Fusion Engine hybrid sensor to keep everything running smoothly.

Logitech Black Friday gaming mouse deals (US)

Logitech G502 HERO gaming mouse | $79.99 $34.99 at Best Buy

The Logitech G502 is one of our favorite gaming mice this year, so picking it up for under $35 is a steal. There's a reason so many players trust the G502 - superior quality at a surprisingly affordable price tag.

View Deal

Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury gaming mouse | $59.99 $21.99 at Amazon

Pick up the G402 gaming mouse to save even more cash this Black Friday. The slightly older model doesn't skimp on its specs despite a lower price tag and will have you storming through high octane action with ease.



View Deal

Logitech Black Friday gaming mouse deals (UK)

Logitech G502 HERO gaming mouse - white | £79.99 £27.99 at Amazon

You're saving over £50 on this G502 Hero gaming mouse deal - that's a fantastic saving on one of TechRadar's top gaming mice of the year. This deal won't last long so hurry to claim yours!

View Deal

Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury gaming mouse | £49.99 £17.99 at Amazon

Getting a £50 gaming mouse for well under £20 counts as a Black Friday win in our books. This G402 model may not be as feature-packed as its older sibling, but at this price tag you're getting an incredibly high quality mouse for a bargain.

View Deal

For more amazing deals, check out our top picks of the Amazon Black Friday shopping event. If you're focused on kitting out your setup this year, you'll want to take a look at our top Black Friday PC gaming deals as well. Not sold on these Logitech deals? Why not check out our best cheap gaming mouse deals from around the web.