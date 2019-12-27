These iPhone 8 deals are the perfect mid-range option to kick off the January sales

As we come to the end of the year and the start of the big 2020, now is the time to tick off those new year resolutions. And if one of them is to cut down costs, we have some mobile phone deals that can help make that happen.

Any Apple fan knows it is no easy task trying to track down a cheap iPhone, but we've found two iPhone 8 deals that do a pretty great job of embodying that title. Both come with monthly bills below the £25 a month-mark and some comfortably low upfront costs.

And with two options, you can choose the cheaper option on EE or the O2 offer with a big data plan. We've listed everything you need to know about these two iPhone deals below.

These cheap iPhone 8 deals in full:

iPhone 8: at Mobiles.co.uk | EE | £65 upfront | 4GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £23pm

Looking for the iPhone 8 on a cheap contract? This could well be the way to go. There's monthly bills of £23 and an affordable upfront spend of just £65. Pair that with EE's superfast 4G speeds and the 4GB of data you're getting and this is a pretty impressive all-round offer.View Deal

What's the iPhone 8 like?

It might not be able to compete with Apple's impressive iPhone 11 in terms of specs, but at a price like this the iPhone 8 feels like a steal! It has a lot of the features we want from a phone these days - wireless charging, a strong point-and-shoot camera and even a stylish design.

On top of that, it has a 1821mAh battery, a 4.7-inch IPS LCD display and and a IP67 rating, making it a powerful contender compared to other devices at this price range.

Read our full iPhone 8 review