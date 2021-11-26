These Google WiFi systems are the best way to upgrade your wireless this Black Friday

Great news for anyone looking for a great Black Friday Wi-Fi deal – there are some amazing bargains to be found across the Google WiFi and Google Nest range of mesh wireless extenders, reputed as some of the very best products on the market.

We've already seen Black Friday deals coming in thick and fast, but if your connection at home sucks then it's understandable if improving the coverage in your home is the first thing on your list of things to add to your basket.

Thankfully, there are some great savings on both sides of the pond, with $50 off a triple pack of Google WiFi AC1200 routers, down from $199.99 to $149.99. Similarly, you can get the same triple pack in the UK for £132.99, down from £189.99 at Currys. (Not in the US or the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).



These Google WiFi extenders are mesh networks, allowing you to replace any broadband router you already have at home with a specialist networking device and also set up extra units around your home. This is fantastic for increasing the signal around larger homes, through thicker brick walls, heavy plaster or reaching traditional dead zone areas far from your router like basements.

Today's Google WiFi Black Friday deals US

Google WiFi Mesh Whole Home System - Triple Pack: $199.99 Google WiFi Mesh Whole Home System - Triple Pack: $199.99 $149.99 at Amazon

Save $50 on this Google Wifi home system, the perfect solution to give you're entire home great wireless internet. This 3 Pack covers up to 4500 square feet, and parental controls let you manage screen time, restrict certain kinds of adult content, and pause Wi-Fi to specific devices on your mesh network.

Google Nest Wifi Router: $169 Google Nest Wifi Router: $169 $139 at Walmart

Save $30

A single Nest Wifi router provides up to 2200 square feet of fast, reliable Wi-Fi coverage for your home. If you do need more coverage, simply add Nest Wifi points for an additional 1600 square feet of Wi-Fi.

Google Nest Wifi 2 Pack: $269 Google Nest Wifi 2 Pack: $269 $179 at Walmart

Nest Wifi can blanket your entire home with fast, reliable coverage, and this two-pack deal is especially good for folks who need to cover a larger area. One Wi-Fi router with one Wi-Fi point is strong enough to handle up to 200 connected devices and fast enough to stream multiple 4K videos at a time

Google Nest Wifi 3 Pack: $349 Google Nest Wifi 3 Pack: $349 $249 at Walmart

Get the most out of your home network with this 3 pack Google Nest Wi-Fi router and point bundle, perfect for covering large homes with fast, reliable wireless internet. They also benefit from a built-in smart speaker for convenient voice-enabled commands via Google Assistant.

Today's Google WiFi Black Friday deals UK

Google WiFi Mesh Whole Home System: £89.99 Google WiFi Mesh Whole Home System: £89.99 £49.99 at Currys

Get complete WiFi coverage with Google Wifi. Able to take the place of a standard router, the Google WiFi ‘point' works with your existing modem and internet provider, so that you can stream and share without missing a beat.

Google WiFi Mesh Whole Home System - Triple Pack: £189.99 Google WiFi Mesh Whole Home System - Triple Pack: £189.99 £132.99 at Currys

Save £57 on this incredible Google Wifi home system, an ideal mesh Wi-Fi kit that will fit right into your smart household. This triple pack will ensure that every inch of your home will have a speedy, reliable connection.

If you have a large home then the triple pack might be your best option, but there are also plenty of bargains to be found on double packs or even single routers for anyone living in a compact home. After all, the size of your abode shouldn't dictate if you have a fast, reliable internet connection.

Take advantage of the latest Google WiFi prices for the set of three below and you could make a significant saving over buying them individually.

