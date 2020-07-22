These exclusive iPhone 11 and XR deals offer 100GB of data at market-leading prices

iPhone deals and cheap pricing are rarely two phrases we see together, with Apple frequently flexing its pricier muscles. However, with two recent offers on two popular iPhones, high prices are not a problem.

On both the iPhone XR and newer iPhone 11, retailer Fonehouse has brought some Three contracts right down in price, exclusively offering 100GB of data to you (readers of TechRadar...not just you).

Go for the iPhone 11 and you'll be paying just £38 a month making this a market-leader beating out all of the other iPhone 11 deals. Go for the cheaper iPhone XR and prices drop to £34 a month, also topping the list of iPhone XR deals.

You can find out more about these exclusive offers below.

iPhone XR: at Fonehouse | Three | FREE upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £34 per month

The above contract a little bit too expensive for you? Jump back to the older iPhone XR and you can save £4 a month while still getting that massive 100GB of data plan. While the iPhone XR doesn't feature quite the same impressive specs as the iPhone 11, it isn't far behind and the £96 saving over the above plan will be tempting for some.View Deal

So what's so good about the iPhone 11 and XR?

iPhone 11:

The iPhone 11 is the cheapest of Apple's latest trio and yet, really isn't much of a downgrade. You still get Apple's new incredibly fast CPU, a 6.1-inch screen, IP68 rating, and even a 3046mAh battery, enough to keep you going all the way through the day on one charge.

iPhone XR:

As one of the best iPhones currently on the market (even with the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro out!) there is a lot to love with the iPhone XR. Above everything, the battery really stands out. Before the launch of the iPhone 11, this was the biggest Apple battery at 2942 mAh.

Sporting Apple's Liquid Retina display and a powerful A12 Bionic chip, going for this more budget flagship doesn't have to mean taking a hit on specs.

