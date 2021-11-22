These Black Friday TV deals throw in a Google Nest Mini smart speaker for free

After a Black Friday TV deal, and a smart speaker on the cheap? This promotion from Box.co.uk can satisfy both of your purchasing needs. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for more deals in your region.)

Right now there are a host of smart TVs at Box.co.uk that are being bundled with a free Google Nest Mini, allowing you to get a new screen and a new smart speaker in your home for less.

The Google Nest Mini usually goes for just under £20, so it's not a life-changing saving by itself – but the screens on offer are also seeing discounts of hundreds of pounds, making it just the cherry on top of your Black Friday deal.

On the cheaper end, the Hisense A6G has got a £120 discount at a 50-inch size, bringing it down to just £379. Some LG NanoCell TVs are down to £699 too after £300 discounts, with even more offers listed below.

Black Friday TV deals on Hisense, TCL and LG

Hisense 50-inch A6G 4K TV: £499 Hisense 50-inch A6G 4K TV: £499 £379 at Box.co.uk

Save £120 on this 50-inch smart TV from Hisense, which comes with Ultra HD, HDR, and support for Alexa and Google Assistant – ideal for pairing with your new Google Nest Mini smart speaker.

TCL 55-inch P615 4K TV: £449 TCL 55-inch P615 4K TV: £449 £399 at Box.co.uk

Save £50 – a small discount on an already-cheap TCL TV. As well as 4K resolution and Freeview Play, you're getting the Android TV platform with built-in Chromecast, which is the perfect OS to use in tandem with a Google-made smart speaker.

Hisense 65-inch U8GQ 4K QLED TV: £1,699 Hisense 65-inch U8GQ 4K QLED TV: £1,699 £999 at Box.co.uk

Save £700 on this 65-inch Hisense TV, with Quantum Dot color, dynamic HDR (HDR10+, Dolby Vision), a full array backlight, as well as Atmos audio support, at a staggeringly good discount.

LG 65-inch NanoCell TV: £999 LG 65-inch NanoCell TV: £999 £699 at Box.co.uk

Save £300 on this 65-inch LG NanoCell TV, with Freeview Play, an excellent webOS smart TV platform, and 4K HDR. You won't get the highs of OLED or Mini LED, but it'll fare better than an everyday 4K TV – and it has a very tempting discount.

LG 75-inch NanoCell TV: £1,899 LG 75-inch NanoCell TV: £1,899 £1,099 at Box.co.uk

Save £800 on this 75-inch LG NanoCell TV, with Freeview Play, an excellent webOS smart TV platform, and 4K HDR. Unlike the model above, it also makes use of local dimming for enhanced brightness control, and can be used with the Gallery Stand accessory.

Obviously, the quality of any smart TV will likely scale as the price goes up, and these discounts are sizeable enough to put previously-unaffordable screens squarely in shoppers' budgets.

The Google Nest Mini will pair nicely with any of the options above, too, allowing you to use Google Assistant voice commands with your speaker to turn your TV on and off, adjust volume, or bring up certain apps.

Outside the UK? See the best TV deals in your region just below.

