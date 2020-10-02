These are the top four Google Pixel 5 deals you can pre-order right now

Google's latest flagship has officially landed, offering impressive camera specs, 5G capabilities and once again, a list of colour names we can't quite wrap our heads around - Sorta Sage, anyone?

But if you watched the press launch and have got all caught up on the new fancy specs on-board, the next step is trying to decide which pre-order offer to go for and luckily, we're here to help with that.

Since the device went live, we've been scouring the internet for the best Google Pixel 5 deals to bring you an absolute top-tier list of only the best choices to pre-order for the new Pixel device.

And along with all of these deals, Google is throwing in a free pair of Bose Quiet Comfort 35, a £259 pair of headphones which, considering the Pixel 5's low RRP of £599, is an excellent free gift.

You can see our top four picks for the Pixel 5 below. And if you find it is still too expensive, consider Google Pixel 4a deals as well - now with a 5G option too.

1. Slash your monthly bills:

2. Cut your bills in half and score unlimited data:

3. The best Google Pixel 5 on EE:

Google Pixel 5: at Affordable Mobiles | EE | £56.99 upfront | 20GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £37pm

If you know EE is the network you want to be on then this could be the best way for you to go. You're paying just £37 a month and £56.99 upfront for 20GB of data. For 20GB of data on EE - the UK's fastest 4G network, that's not a bad price at all.View Deal

4. Don't pay a penny upfront:

Free gifts with Google Pixel 5 deals:

As we mentioned above, Google is offering a free pair of headphones when you pre-order the new Google Pixel 5. These headphones are the Bose Quiet Comfort 35 and are normally worth £259, making it a great free gift overlay.

Getting the headphones is as simple as heading to this link once you've pre-ordered the device and inputting all of your details.

What's the Google Pixel 5 like?

The Google Pixel 5 crucially improved on the Pixel 4 in areas where it struggles most. It upped the power to 8GB RAM to compete with other flagships, boosted the battery to 4080mAh and offered a host of battery-life saving features.

It has kept Google's award-winning camera quality and thrown in a load of new settings and toys to use. Night mode can now be used in portrait, cinematic films can be taken with the image stabilisation and more.

On top of all of that, the device is 5G and comes in at a lower cost than the Pixel 4 from last year. Yes, it isn't quite as powerful as other Android flagships like what you'll find with Samsung S20 Plus deals or OnePlus 8 Pro deals...but it is a lot cheaper.