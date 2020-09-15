These are the top four Google Pixel 4a deals you can pre-order right now

Google Pixel 4a deals are the latest budget phone bargains to hit the market, providing Google's famous camera specs and features at a heavily reduced price. But what is the best deal to pre-order?
Unlike some other launches, there is a lot less choice available with Google Pixel 4a deals. With just one colour, one storage size and no XL model currently available, you simply need to choose the deal with the best data cap and price for you.
Luckily, we've done a lot of the hard work for you by tracking down the best mobile phone deals that have come from the Pixel 4a launch so far. Below we've gathered the top pre-orders.
1. Big vouchers from Carphone Warehouse:
Google Pixel 4a: at Carphone Warehouse | Vodafone | £49.99 upfront | 18GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £26pm + £70 voucher to Nike or Uber Eats
If you go through Carphone Warehouse for your new Google Pixel 4a, exclusively for TechRadar readers, you can currently also get a £70 voucher to Nike, Uber Eats or as a Mastercard. While this is available on all Carphone Pixel 4as, this is our favourite deal.
2. Bargain monthly bills on the Pixel 4a:
Google Pixel 4a: at Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | £25 upfront | 6GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £22pm + £50 Currys voucher
If you're just interested in capitalising on the Pixel 4a's affordability, this could well be the way to go. This deal from Mobiles.co.uk provides a decent 6GB of data for just £22 a month and £25 upfront. That makes this one of the cheapest options around for the device.
3. The best Google Pixel 4a on EE:
Google Pixel 4a: at e2save | EE | FREE upfront | 15GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £26pm + £50 Currys gift card
For some, EE will be the only network worth going for. If that's the mindset you have, then this is the Google Pixel 4a deal best suited to you. It provides an EE contract with no upfront costs and monthly bills of just £26. For that, you're getting both a £50 Currys voucher and 15GB of data - not bad at all!
4. Go big on data:
Google Pixel 4a: at Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | FREE upfront | 54GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £30pm + FREE Amazon Fire 7
Need lots of data? This Pixel 4a plan provides a major 54GB of data while only charging £30 a month. There are no upfront costs to worry about and on top of all of that, Mobiles.co.uk will even throw in a free Amazon Fire 7 tablet.
What is the Google Pixel 4a like?
The Google Pixel 4a has one key factor going for it - it's affordable. Considering its £349 RRP, the 4a comes in at a similar cost to other budget devices like the OnePlus Nord or the Samsung Galaxy A71.
At that low price, Google has managed to maintain some strong specs. It features a 3140mAh battery, higher than other Pixel devices, and while it only has one camera lens, this is a powerful piece of kit with Google's high-end software boosting its ability.
While it lacks wireless charging and has a slightly cheaper design, the Pixel 4a could be the perfect phone for those on a budget.
