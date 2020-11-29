These are the three best broadband deals in the UK - but they all end on Cyber Monday

We always wheel out the old adage of "all good things must come to an end" at this time of year. The savings on show for Black Friday are so strong, but they tend to come to an end on Cyber Monday. And that's entirely the case with this trio of brilliant broadband deals.
Coming from internet royalty BT, Virgin Media and Vodafone, they've been probably the best three offers we've seen this week. Each one features electrifying speeds, reduced bills and an extra monetary treat on top. We know that sorting out your broadband is a boring task, but if it's on your to-do list then there is certainly no better time.
With time running thin to grab one of these broadband deals, we shan't keep rabbiting on. We'll simply show you each of these three internet offers...
This year's Black Friday broadband deal winner
Vodafone Superfast 2: 24 months | Avg speeds 63Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £21.50 a month or £19.50 for existing Vodafone mobile customers + £100 voucher
In our eyes, Vodafone has the very best Black Friday broadband deal in the land. It offers fibre optic speeds averaging 63Mb for just £21.50 a month. If you have a Vodafone phone contract, you can get your bills down to just £19.50 a month making it one of the cheapest fibre plans on the market, especially for these speeds! Vodafone is even throwing in a £100 Amazon voucher on top for the icing on the cake - get this before it goes on Monday.
BT's Black Friday bargain
BT Fibre 1: 24 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | Weekend calls | FREE delivery | £26.99/pm + £60 Reward card + first 3 months FREE
It's the most popular internet provider in the land and BT's great value Fibre 1 offer lands you speeds averaging a rapid 50Mb while only charging £26.99 a month. On top of the speeds, BT is currently offering a £60 Mastercard and your first 3 months for free. That makes this the best overall offer we've seen from BT in quite some time.
Crank up the speeds with Virgin Media
Virgin M100: 18 months | 108Mb average speed | FREE activation | £24.99 a month + £75 Amazon voucher
If you can get Virgin, we think this is your best choice. The speeds are unparalleled and the bills are super affordable. Set up is free and you even get a £75 Amazon voucher thrown in, too! Want an all-singing all-dancing broadband and TV deal, Virgin's fully loaded Ultimate Oomph bundle is at its lowest ever cost, too.
