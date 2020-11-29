These are the three best broadband deals in the UK - but they all end on Cyber Monday

We always wheel out the old adage of "all good things must come to an end" at this time of year. The savings on show for Black Friday are so strong, but they tend to come to an end on Cyber Monday. And that's entirely the case with this trio of brilliant broadband deals.

Coming from internet royalty BT, Virgin Media and Vodafone, they've been probably the best three offers we've seen this week. Each one features electrifying speeds, reduced bills and an extra monetary treat on top. We know that sorting out your broadband is a boring task, but if it's on your to-do list then there is certainly no better time.

With time running thin to grab one of these broadband deals, we shan't keep rabbiting on. We'll simply show you each of these three internet offers...

This year's Black Friday broadband deal winner

Extraordinary broadband deal Vodafone Superfast 2: 24 months | Avg speeds 63Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £21.50 a month or £19.50 for existing Vodafone mobile customers + £100 voucher

In our eyes, Vodafone has the very best Black Friday broadband deal in the land. It offers fibre optic speeds averaging 63Mb for just £21.50 a month. If you have a Vodafone phone contract, you can get your bills down to just £19.50 a month making it one of the cheapest fibre plans on the market, especially for these speeds! Vodafone is even throwing in a £100 Amazon voucher on top for the icing on the cake - get this before it goes on Monday.

BT's Black Friday bargain

Crank up the speeds with Virgin Media

