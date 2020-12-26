These are the five best mobile phone deals we've seen in the Boxing Day sales

Christmas has come to an end, the Turkey has been consumed and now - if you were lucky to get a top-up of cash over the Christmas period - you may just be thinking of getting a new phone.

Well the great news is that Boxing Day is a great time for a new handset. Thanks to Boxing Day and January sales, a number of phone retailers have brought prices down across the board.

This includes Apple products like iPhone 12 deals and even cheaper iPhone 11 deals, as well as Samsung Galaxy S20 deals on the Android side or the cheaper Google Pixel 5.

While there is a massive range of handsets that are suddenly looking a lot cheaper, we've picked out our top five picks and listed the mobile phone deals below...

1. Boxing Day iPhone 12 deals:

iPhone 12: at Fonehouse | Three | £95 upfront | Unlimited data, calls and texts | £37pm

This is the best iPhone 12 deal we've seen since the handset was launched, offering a completely unlimited data, calls and texts plan. For that cap-free contract, you're only paying £37 a month and £95 upfront. That is one of the cheapest prices available on the iPhone 12, spreading your bills across upfront and monthly bills.

2. Boxing Day Samsung Galaxy S20 deals

Samsung Galaxy S20: at Three | £29 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £36pm

The Samsung Galaxy S20 has fallen a lot in price lately and right now, this seems like the best deal on the 5G version. It will cost you £29 upfront and just £36 a month. At that price, you're getting 100GB of data, That will be plenty for most people's monthly usage offering hours of streaming, gaming and more.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus: at Mobile Phones Direct | O2 | FREE upfront | 90GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £39pm

While the above deal is great, the upgrade to the S20 Plus is incredibly small. For just £43 more over the two years you can get the S20 Plus. Unlike the above which is on the Three network, this deal is on O2. It comes with no upfront costs and comes in at £39 a month for 90GB of data.

3. Boxing Day Google Pixel 5 deals:

Google Pixel 5: at Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | FREE upfront | 54GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £34pm + £96 cashback

The Google Pixel 5 came shooting down in price over Black Friday and now, this is the cheapest offer available on the device. It offers 54GB of data on Vodafone while only charging £34 a month. On top of that, Mobiles.co.uk will also throw in £96 in cashback, effectively bringing your bills right down to £30 - not bad at all!

4. Boxing Day iPhone 11 deals:

5. Boxing Day SIM only deals: Three

SIM only from Three | 12 months | Unlimited data, calls and texts | £16 per month

Got a handset over Christmas or just need a new SIM plan? This is the best option right now. Three's unlimited data, calls and texts plan now only costs £16 a month. That's the cheapest 5G unlimited data plan ever and one that you'll be hard pressed to beat right now.

