These are the 21 best Black Friday deals you can still buy now

While over in the US everyone's getting excited by all the Cyber Monday deals that are available to buy, the event doesn't really carry the same weight here in the UK. In fact, most retailers are just holding steady with their existing Black Friday deals promotions. That's fine with us, though, as there are still lots of great offers if you've been holding off until today or are only just looking for a last-minute bargain.

What are they, exactly? One of the most popular deals we've seen over the last seven days has been the Echo Dot (4th gen) for £28.99 at Amazon. It's usually priced at £49.99 and that saving of £21 has really driven a lot of interest as any orders for the smart speaker will now be dispatched from December 16. You might want to get in quick in order to get one before the new year.

Other highlights include the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser for £84.95. That funky new kitchen gadget has already sold out at most major retailers, but you can still get it for a discounted price direct from the manufacturer when you enter the code 'HOHOHO' at the checkout.

Lastly, for some affordable gift ideas, how about the entry-level Fitbit Inspire 2 smartwatch for £57.99 (was £89.99), a well-stocked Yankee Candle Christmas Gift Set for £28, or for the budding photographer the instax Mini Camera for £59.

That's just a taster of everything that's below. Scroll on down for more of the best Black Friday deals that are still available in the UK.

21 best Black Friday deals still available to buy

Echo Dot (4th gen): £49.99 Echo Dot (4th gen): £49.99 £28.99 at Amazon

Save £21 – The Echo Dot consistently sits near the top of our best smart speaker rankings. It's small, versatile, decently loud and, thanks to Alexa, it’s pretty smart, too. If you're new to smart home tech, it's an easy first step - just don't expect it to compete with your sound system. This Black Friday deal drops the price of the latest version to just £4 more than the cheapest price we've ever seen - it hasn't been less since last year's Black Friday.

JVC Fire TV Edition 65-inch 4K TV: £599 JVC Fire TV Edition 65-inch 4K TV: £599 £499 at Amazon

Save £100 - Though there are cheaper options available, the JVC Fire TV is a good value for money option as it comes with a number of quality of life features that the cheaper sets lack. As well as a solid 4K image quality, you also get HDR and Dolby Vision support that you'll appreciate when watching films and TV. The Alexa voice remote is a handy final touch so you can control the TV and other compatible devices with just a few words.

Apple AirPods Pro: £239 Apple AirPods Pro: £239 £185 at Amazon

Save £54 – The best price yet for Apple's high-end earbuds. They come with significant improvements over the previous model – such as Active Noise Cancellation and a better design. We called them the best-sounding earbuds in our review. A MagSafe wireless charging case is included in the price, which gives you more than 24 hours of total battery life.

Fire TV Stick 4K: £49.99 Fire TV Stick 4K: £49.99 £24.99 at Amazon

Save £25 – The latest Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is a brilliant streaming device: we gave it 4.5/5 in our review. There's a huge range of content available, plus Alexa voice control too. This is the cheapest deal we've seen for the 4K version outside of Prime Day, and a low-cost way to get Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video and more on a TV without any in-built smart features. It's proven to be one of the most popular Black Friday deals and will be in stock for delivery from December 6.

Beer, wine and spirits: from Beer, wine and spirits: from £5 £4.49 at Amazon

Save up to £75 - If you're looking to stock up on booze before the holiday season, there are some huge Black Friday discounts on beer, wine and spirits over at Amazon today. There's 26% off Kraken Black Spiced rum (£24.30, down from £32), 39% off Talisker 10-Year-Old Whisky (now £26.79) and all manner of deals on wine, gin and beyond.

£349.99 Shark NZ801UKT Anti Hair Wrap: £349.99 £179 at Amazon

Save £170 - Now that John Lewis has sold out, Amazon is currently offering the biggest Black Friday saving on this versatile Shark vacuum. It has headlights for easier cleaning underneath furniture (a welcome practical touch) and converts to a hand-held cleaner for tackling stairs, curtains, sofas etc. If you're happy to work with a more traditional cord, this vacuum is a great buy.

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet: £159.99 Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet: £159.99 £89.99 at Amazon

Save £70 - The Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet is now 44% off and down to a new record-low price for the top-spec Fire device. This 10-inch tablet includes wireless charging, 4 GB RAM and a powerful octa-core processor to make browsing, streaming and other everyday tasks a doddle.

Nintendo Switch (Neon) + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 3 Months Switch Online: £316.97 Nintendo Switch (Neon) + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 3 Months Switch Online: £316.97 £259.99 at My Nintendo Store

Save £56.98 – Many Nintendo Switch consoles unsurprisingly sold out over Black Friday, but this excellent bundle is still great value and in stock. When a console by itself would usually set you back £259.99, the addition of both Mario Kart 8 and a 3-month Switch Online membership shows just good value this bundle is at the official Nintendo Store.

Fitbit Inspire 2: £89.99 Fitbit Inspire 2: £89.99 £57.99 at Amazon

Save £32 – The slim and simple Fitbit Inspire 2 is now at its lowest ever price as part of Amazon's Black Friday deals. This smartwatch provides a number of basic features including all-day activity tracking, a heart rate monitor and tools to track your sleeping habits. We found it to be an affordable and unobtrusive way to try out a smartwatch if you're interested in the tech.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp + Air fryer: £179.99 Instant Pot Duo Crisp + Air fryer: £179.99 £99.99 at Amazon

Save £80 - There's a 44% on Instant Pot's first multi-cooker that can air fry, roast, and grill as well as all the cooking methods you'd expect. It comes with an additional lid that provides the additional culinary styles and it has a 5.7-liter capacity.

All-new Kindle Paperwhite: £129.99 All-new Kindle Paperwhite: £129.99 £104.99 at Amazon

Save £25 – This is the first-ever price cut on the latest Kindle Paperwhite - and it's only been available to buy since the end of October. This new version offers an improved reading experience thanks to the 6.8-inch screen, adjustable warm light and thinner bezels. Frequent readers will appreciate paying a premium for these features.

Yankee Candle 2021 Christmas Gift Set: £72 Yankee Candle 2021 Christmas Gift Set: £72 £28 at Amazon

Save £44 - There's a huge 61% off this Yankee Candle Christmas gift set which comes with eight Scented Candles, a votive holder, a wick trimmer and an Illuma-Lid candle topper. This specially chosen set will bring the classic smells of yuletide to your home for up to 75 hours with the medium-sized blobs of wax.

Acer Chromebook Spin 513, 4GB RAM, 64GB SSD: £399.99 Acer Chromebook Spin 513, 4GB RAM, 64GB SSD: £399.99 £299.99 at John Lewis

Save £100 – A great price for a 2-in-1 laptop is now live in the Black Friday deals at John Lewis. This is still a fairly basic machine, but for general everyday use, media streaming and light work it's more than up to the job. You also get the added flexibility of being able to flip it to tablet mode when using the touchscreen would be easier.

Oral-B Smart 6 electric toothbrush: £219.99 Oral-B Smart 6 electric toothbrush: £219.99 £59.99 at Amazon

Save £160 - Here's an utterly bonkers Amazon Black Friday deal on the Oral-B electric toothbrush that's offering it up for well under half price. We normally advocate for keeping it simple with these toothbrushes but this is a great opportunity to get a 'fancier' one for less. This one, in particular, has five brushing modes, full smartphone app integration (for tips on how to get the best results), and a handy pressure sensor to stop you brushing too hard.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11: £69.99 Fujifilm Instax Mini 11: £69.99 £59 at Amazon

Save £10 - This is a record-low price for our favourite instant camera. The Mini 11 is easy to use, includes a pop-out lens barrel for selfies and takes Instax Mini film - which is more affordable than its Polaroid equivalent. Overall, it's a great gift for anyone looking to dabble in instant photography.

Oculus Quest 2: £299 with £50 credit at Amazon Oculus Quest 2: £299 with £50 credit at Amazon

While unfortunately not discounted this year, buying the Oculus Quest 2 with this Black Friday deal will net you an additional £50 credit for shopping at Amazon, which can be used to shop for other products hosted on the site.

Kenwood kMix Stand Mixer: £429 Kenwood kMix Stand Mixer: £429 £199 at AO

Save £230 – Here's a significant discount on a more budget-friendly stand mixer from Kenwood. One of these will save you at least £100 compared to the high-end KitchenAid models, so if you're just dabbling into the world of baking and looking for a mixer or will only use it infrequently then this is a good alternative for the cost.

Dell XPS 13 laptop: £849.99 Dell XPS 13 laptop: £849.99 £722 at Dell (with voucher code CYBER15)

Save £129 – This Dell XPS 13 Black Friday deal is a great price for a device that's regularly featured in our list of the best laptops you can buy. It's a versatile machine with a 13.3-inch Full HD InfinityEdge display, Intel i5 processor, 8GB RAM and a 256 SSD. Basically, it's everything you could want from a high-performance compact laptop for work, school or just general use - and this is the cheapest we've seen an XPS 13 all year.

Sony Bravia A80J 65-inch Smart 4K OLED TV: £2,199 Sony Bravia A80J 65-inch Smart 4K OLED TV: £2,199 £1,799 at Richer Sounds

Save £400 - Sony's brilliant Bravia A80J OLED TV is now an extra £400 off at Richer Sounds. That's the lowest price yet for the Sony set that features a 65-inch OLED panel, Dolby Vision, HDR10 and offers voice-control with the Google Assistant. It also comes with the all-important HDMI 2.1 ports for 120Hz gaming on PS5 and Xbox Series X. PS5 owners definitely want to take note as you also get a free £100 voucher to spend on the PlayStation Store with this TV.