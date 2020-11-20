These 48-hour Pixel 4a 5G and iPhone SE deals offer a huge 60GB for £26 a month

If you're after a powerful yet excellent-value Android device, you've probably considered some Pixel 4a deals, and if you're a thrifty Apple devotee you've likely had a browse of some iPhone SE deals.

Well, we've got the best of both worlds here, as the reputable Mobiles.com has just launched a couple of 48-hour deals that not only boast an excellent monthly price, but knock £50 off the upfront cost.

Both the iPhone deal and the Pixel 4a 5G deal offer 60GB of data for just £26 a month on Vodafone, which in the grand scheme is already excellent value. However, while the initial upfront cost of £59.99 could understandably put some off, if you use the code: 48HOUR you can knock that down to just £9.99 upfront.

We'll outline these outstanding Black Friday phone deals in more detail below, but be aware that this is strictly a 48-hour deal (ending 10am Sunday 22 November) so it's worth making sure you nab this bargain while you can.

Why not have a look at all the other Black Friday deals while you're at it?

These Pixel 4a 5G and iPhone SE deals in full:

Google Pixel 4a 5G at Mobiles.com | Vodafone | 24-month contract | 60GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £26pm | £59.99 £9.99 upfront

If you want plenty of data on a Pixel 4a 5G at a cracking price, this could be your best bet. Knocking £50 off with the 48HOUR code makes a massive difference, and overall it's a top price for one of this year's best-value handsets. Plus, if you're brand agnostic, only the Pixel will get you 5G in this deal.View Deal

What are the benefits of being on Vodafone?

There are a few benefits to being in a contract with Vodafone, but the most obvious is its use of VeryMe. This is a rewards app that comes with Vodafone, allowing you to receive free coffees, get discounted film tickets, enter competitions and more.

On top of that, Vodafone offers the ability to roam in 48 EU countries and over 104 other destinations (with a small extra cost). And with all Vodafone SIM and mobile plans, you'll be getting access to both 4G and 5G depending on which phone you use.