There might not be a Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

It has long been rumored that Samsung will launch at least three models of the Galaxy S10, with a standard version, a larger Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, and a smaller model, that was previously rumored to be called the Galaxy S10 Lite or Galaxy S10 E. The existence of the three models isn’t in question, but a new rumor suggests the naming might be.

According to an anonymous tipster speaking to GSMArena, who apparently got their information from a Samsung representative, the smallest Samsung Galaxy S10 will simply be called the Samsung Galaxy S10, as, confusingly, will the next size up.

And it’s not just the sizes that might differ. This source echoes previous reports that the smallest model will have a 5.8-inch screen and two rear cameras, while the middle model will have a 6.1-inch display and three rear snappers.

So they’re distinctly different phones, which would make it an odd choice for them to share a name.

From small to large

The tipster does say that the chipset and memory options are the same at least, but they’re also apparently the same in the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, a phone which supposedly has three rear cameras, two (rather than one) front-facing cameras, and a 6.4-inch screen.

The source also adds that there will apparently be a limited premium version of the Galaxy S10 Plus, which ups the RAM to 12GB and comes with 1TB of storage. Other than the name of the basic model this is all stuff we’ve heard before.

Other information from the source includes a release date of apparently March 8 (following the announcement on February 20), plus a 3.5mm headphone port and Samsung’s One UI on all models. There will apparently be color choices of black, white and sea green, with some models also coming in additional colors.

This, too, is all stuff that we’ve heard before, so while we’d take the information with a pinch of salt, it’s largely believable, other than the name of the Galaxy S10 Lite. That bit we remain skeptical about, since it would be confusing.