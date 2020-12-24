The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro could be the brand's best wireless earbuds yet

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro could be a huge improvement over their predecessors, the Galaxy Buds Plus (pictured).

The latest Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro leaks suggest that they could be the company's best wireless earbuds yet, with enhanced battery life, water-resistance, active noise cancellation, and support for object-based virtual surround sound.

The specs were leaked to 91Mobiles by tipster Ishan Argawal, who says the rumored true wireless earbuds will come with 28 hours of battery life, which is approximately 20% more than the battery life of their predecessors, the Galaxy Buds Live.

Argawal also claims that the Galaxy Buds Pro will boast an IPX7 water-resistance rating, which means they should survive a short immersion in water – but more importantly, it means they should be suitable for working out, easily able to withstand sweat or rain.

Neither the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live nor the Galaxy Buds Plus had comprehensive water resistance, so this would represent a real step up for the company's wireless earbuds.

Cheaper than the AirPods Pro

According to Argawal, the Galaxy Buds Pro will come with 11mm bass drivers and 6.5mm tweeters with coaxial dual speakers, so they should be able to deliver powerful low frequencies.

As well as hearing about some of the specs we can expect from the Galaxy Buds Pro, we've been given our first idea of their price. According to XDA Developers, they'll set you back $199, which works out at roughly £110 / AU$260.

If that price is proven true, they;'ll be cheaper than the Apple AirPods Pro, making them a more budget-friendly alternative to the popular wireless earbuds.

Of course, Samsung is still yet to confirm the existence of the new earbuds, so we will have to wait until they're actually announced to find out whether that price is accurate.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro will launch alongside the Galaxy S21 smartphone, according to SamMobile, which is expected to be announced on January 14, 2021.

