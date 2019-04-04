The Moto Z4 could have quad-lens rear camera

Motorola is known for providing affordable yet powerful phones, such as the Moto G7 line, but it could be shooting for the stars with a premium feature in upcoming handsets – four rear cameras.

Leaked images of an unknown Motorola phone - which could be the Moto Z4 - published by CashKaro and sourced by reputable Twitter leaker OnLeaks, show this four-camera rear array, as well as a small 'teardrop' top notch and no visible fingerprint sensor.

Previous phones such as the Moto Z3 and Moto G7 Plus boast two rear cameras, so four would be a significant step forward for the brand.

Similarly Moto phones usually have a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and the lack of an obvious one in the render suggests this mystery Moto will have an in-screen one, which falls in line with a Moto Z4 rumor from 2018.

We can also see a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack, in the renders. The four cameras is the real novelty, although we've only just heard a rumor that the next Moto phone will have a triple-lens rear camera array.

Image credit: CashKaro / OnLeaks

For now, it's worth taking the image with a pinch of salt, as there's no official word from Motorola on its next flagship smartphone.

The Moto Z3 - its most recent flagship offering - launched in August 2018, so we're likely still several months away from a Moto Z4 launch, if it ever happens.