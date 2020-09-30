The Google Pixel 5 launch tonight has knocked £205 off the Google Pixel 4 price

You'd think with the release of a new phone, we'd have our attention fully focused on that new and shiny handset. And yet, here we are, more interested in a price drop on last year's Google Pixel 4 than the release of the Pixel 5 tonight.

That's because Argos has gone and slashed the price of both the Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL. And this isn't just a 'let's celebrate Google's new release with a small cut in price' kind of occasion, Argos is chopping off up to £286 off the price of the 2019 Google handsets.

That leaves you paying just £464 for the Pixel 4 or £543 for the Pixel 4 XL - the lowest prices ever on both handsets. Of course, for those who want Google's latest, you'll need to keep your eyes peeled tonight to see what the Google Pixel 5 will offer. For those who want Google specs at a great price, you can see these two excellent Google Pixel 4 deals below.

These Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL deals in full:

Google Pixel 4 | SIM-free | £669 £464 at Argos

The cheaper of the two deals and, in our eyes, the better option. Here you're saving a pretty impressive £205. We've rarely seen this phone cut in its SIM-free form, so if you've had your eyes on the Pixel 4 range then you'll want to jump on this soon as this is the lowest price ever.



Google Pixel 4 XL | SIM-free | £829 £543 at Argos

Know you'd rather go for the bigger Google Pixel 4 XL? Argos has dropped the cost on this handset too, charging you just £543. That's an exceptional price for a handset that originally cost £829. While the Pixel 5 will be more powerful, it will come with a far higher price tag.

Is the Google Pixel 4 any good?

The Google Pixel 4 offers a number of innovative features and major upgrades. It's the first phone to fully implement motion sense features, allowing you to use the phone with gestures.

The processor has gotten a major upgrade, finally bringing the Pixel range up to competitive standards of RAM, and the OLED screen has seen major improvements, now capable of 90HZ refresh rates and offering ambient EQ technology that lets you adjust the screen to your environment.

While the Google Pixel 5 launches tonight and will offer better specs, the Pixel 4's low price will make it the better offer for many.

Read our full Google Pixel 4 review and Pixel 4 XL review